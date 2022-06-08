Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Characters Rumored to Appear in New Disney+ Series

✖

The Acolyte could end up one of Lucasfilm's busiest Star Wars shows yet. A new report making the rounds online suggests many favorites from the fabled Knights of the Old Republic video game series will be making their live-action debut in the series including Darth Revan, Darth Bane, Darth Nihilus, and Darth Malak.

The report comes from the latest episode of The Disinsider Show, where the hosts claimed, "I hear they're going to bring in a lot of these legends, Darth Bane, Darth Nihilus, Darth Malak, Darth uh…Revan, all in Star Wars: Acolyte, so we'll see."

The Acolyte is set to be the franchise's first live-action venture into the High Republic, the period of time before the prequel trilogy were Sith were thought to be few and far between. While the Knights of the Old Republic games are part of Lucasfilm's "Legends" lore, they take place roughly 3,900 years before A New Hope. The Acolyte, on the other hand, takes place roughly 300 years prior to the Battle of Yavin.

The High Republic is an era that has been increasingly explored by a multimedia initiative from Lucasfilm, including novels, all-ages books, and comics. Just last month, Acolyte showrunner Leslyle Headland revealed the series will take place around 100 years before The Phantom Menace.

"A lot of those characters haven't even been born yet," she explained. "We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about. My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte.