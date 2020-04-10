Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Is Freaking Out Over Tiger King and Carole Baskin

Everyone can’t stop talking about Netflix’s Tiger King with the likes of Sylvester Stallone and his family cosplaying as the larger-than-life people seen in the docu-series, not to mention the non-stop fancasting of the roles for whatever eventual movie gets made from the story. Its popularity has spread so far that even the people in a galaxy far, far away. Speaking on the new episode of the DragCast with Nina West, Rey herself Daisy Ridley made a rare interview appearance and was asked to make a closing suggestion to the audience either with some life advice or perhaps a show that they should check out.

“Have you seen Tiger King?” Ridley asked, prompting laughter from the hosts. “I was not ready for all the twists and turns (in the series) and it’s weird. Really, you should watch it. There’s this whole thing with Carole Baskin, who is this woman who has been accused of murdering her husband and I watched this awful video yesterday where (her new husband) was saying they were tricked into stuff (for the series) and it honestly broke my heart because it’s just this guy protecting his wife.”

Ridley went on to talk about how the social media reaction to the series has seen it blow up in popularity, but also how the negativity online has begun to effect the people seen in the show.

“There’s a lot around it that’s difficult, again I think with the social media thing because if we all just watched it and didn’t share our thoughts I think it’s one thing, but they’re receiving comments about stuff (from strangers),” Ridley said of Carole and Howard Baskin. “Aside from the general controversy it’s a really, really well made show, because every time you think you’re at the core of what the show is, no, no, it’s something else. (The twists) continue, and there’s one thing that is honestly actually heartbreaking and you can’t believe you’re watching, and it is very upsetting because you do think the judicial system in America is scary what ends up happening. So if you don’t go in too deep into that, it’s great.”

Ridley, like the rest of us, will have more to look forward to with Netflix’s Tiger King as the streaming service announced a new special yesterday called The Tiger King and I, an after show about the documentary series. Community star and Tiger King superfan Joel McHale will be hosting the special, which will be released on Saturday, April 12th.