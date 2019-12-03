Star Wars: Adam Driver’s Neighbors Call Him Kylo Ren to His Face

When you are a lead actor in the Star Wars films, it can be difficult to divide yourself from the franchise. The fame and fortune which follow the series are very well known. For stars like Mark Hamill, they have come to embrace their Jedi legacy while forging new careers in other areas. Adam Driver, the actor behind Kylo Ren, has done the same since being cast.

Just, don’t let that fool you too much. The actor hasn’t stopped catering to Star Wars fans just yet, and he doesn’t mind when his next-door neighbors call him Kylo Ren.

Recently, Driver did an interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It was there the actor said he’s still at odds with the fame he’s received because of Star Wars, but he isn’t about to stop the neighborhood kids from calling him Kylo Ren.

According to Rolling Stone, the kids who live in his building love to greet him by saying, “Good morning, Kylo Ren.” The actor has even upped the ante by bringing home a full version of his Star Wars costume which he will wear “around the neighborhood if I’m really, really bored.”

While the fame of Star Wars is nearly impossible to avoid, Driver is handling it with all the grace he can. Outside of the franchise, the actor has racked up praise for his roles in films like Marriage Story, The Report, and BlacKkKlansman. Kylo Ren is a character Driver will always be remembered for, but critics are confident he will move beyond the franchise in time. And if Driver should ever want to revisit Kylo Ren, well – he can just take his neighbors out for breakfast.

