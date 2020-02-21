Star Wars Adventures Relaunching With Stories Set After The Rise of Skywalker

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landed in theaters, it came with the implication that the Skywalker Saga had come to an end, with the cast regularly hinting that they were moving on from the franchise seemingly dashing all hope of seeing the beloved characters again, but when IDW Entertainment relaunches Star Wars Adventures in May, fans will get to see the adventures of Rey, Poe, and Finn after the events of that film. Keeping in tradition with the book’s formula, each issue will also contain additional stories from other points in time in the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Adventures #1 is described, “An exciting new era begins! Each issue in this monthly series will feature two stories starring all your favorite Star Wars characters! In the wake of the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey, Poe, and Finn aren’t finished fighting the First Order. Plus, an all-new tale of everyone’s favorite droid bounty hunter from [Star Wars:] The Empire Strikes Back ⁠— IG-88! (With apologies to 4-LOM.)”

The current run of the title will conclude in April with issue #32, though the series itself jumps around to depict events throughout all corners of the saga, with its family-friendly and self-contained stories making the series much more accessible to young readers who haven’t been keeping up with every issue.

This isn’t the only new stories fans can expect from IDW in the coming months, as the publisher is also launching a new series that takes place during the Clone Wars.

The book will be written by Michael Moreci and feature framing sequences by Derek Charm. A new artist will illustrate each issue, which includes Arianna Florean, Megan Levens, Valentina Pinto, Davide Tinto, and Philip Murphy. The covers of each issue will be crafted by Charm.

“The Clone Wars era is probably my favorite in all of Star Wars,” Moreci shared in a statement. “It has it all — big adventure, sweeping romance, Force mythology, Jedi powers, and, of course, the awesome clones. This event series is going to bring together all the best, evergreen parts of Star Wars and weave a story that longtime fans (like myself) and new, younger readers (like my own kids) will definitely love.”

