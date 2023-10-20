Star Wars: Ahsoka Funko Pops Add Thrawn, Night Troopers, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Season 1 of Star Wars: Ahsoka is in the books at Disney+, and we're finally getting a second wave of Funko Pops that include some highly anticipated additions. Morgan Elsbeth, Shin Hati, Baylan Skoll, Captain Enoch, two variants of Thrawn's Night Troopers, and more are now up for pre-order, but we expect that the Pop figure of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) himself will be the hot ticket item in this collection.

Pre-orders for the common Star Wars: Ahsoka Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth now and should arrive here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon in the very near future. As far as exclusives are concerned, you can find them via the list below. The Captain Enoch exclusive is especially awesome-looking with armor that includes gold-colored accents.

Details about the first wave of Pops in the Ahsoka lineup can be found below. You can check out more of the latest Funko drops right here via our Wednesday launch master list.

The first wave of Star Wars: Ahsoka Funko Pops included figures of Ahsoka Tano, Marrok, Professor Huyang, General Hera Syndulla, and C1-10P (Chopper) along with a handful of Pop Keychains. You can get your pre-order in for the first Star Wars: Ahsoka Funko Pops below.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2?



Deadline reported that "Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet." Considering Ahsoka's ties with The Mandalorian and showrunner Dave Filoni's future film plans, it's pretty likely we'll be seeing the Ahsoka characters again. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless."

Stay tuned for more updates about Ahsoka.