Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Addresses Dave Filoni's Upcoming Star Wars Movie (Exclusive)

Star Wars: Ahsoka is premiering on Disney+ next month, and it will see many fan-favorite animated characters making the transition to live-action. Rosario Dawson made her debut as Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian, and fans are eager to see her team up with live-action versions of Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and more. Recently, it was announced that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni will be directing his own Star Wars film, and many are assuming it will serve as the climax to The Mandalorian in addition to Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Bett. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she will be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless." You can watch Dawson talk about Filoni's project in the video above.

During an interview with Empire Magazine, Filoni was asked about his upcoming film and addressed if it will serve as the culmination of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

"Culmination is an interesting word," Filoni shared. "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too. A New Hope, [The Empire Strikes Back], and Return of the Jedi tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."

Filoni went on to use the connection between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Andor as an example of the way a theatrical event can connect to a TV series.

"To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea -- a monumental moment in the time period that changes what's happening," Filoni pointed out. "What Tony [Gilroy] has done [in Andor] and what we did in [Star Wars] Rebels, everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You're looking for those moments that define an era, and that's what the films really should be about -- whether it's characters coming together, or a defining moment."

