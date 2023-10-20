New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pops Include Bo-Katan On Throne

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came and went without a major wave of new Funko Pop releases, but they're firing the engine back up today with a collection of new-ish figures. Many of the Pops amount to minor updates to previously released figures with Bo-Katan Kryze on the Throne being the one major must-have. Other notable new additions include Peli Motto with Grogu and the Mandalorian Judge.

Rounding out the list is yet another Grogu, a Mandalorian with Darksaber that looks pretty good, The Armorer, Paz Vizsla, and a Pop Ride of The Mandalorian in his N-1 Starfighter that swaps out Grogu for R5-D4. Pre-orders for all of these new The Mandalorian Pop figures are available here at Entertainment Earth now and should be available here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon in the very near future. Note that a new wave of Star Wars: Ahsoka Funko Pops also launched today. You can keep up with more of the latest Funko Pop drops right here via our weekly Wednesday launch master list.

What Will The Mandalorian Season 4 Be About?

The Mandalorian Season 3 ending (SPOILERS) saw the series get something of a reset, following the quest to reclaim the Mandalorian homeworld of Mandalore, and the defeat of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) formally adopted his "son" Din Grogu, officially making Baby Yoda a true Mandalorian Foundling. However, while Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) relit the Great Forge of Mandalore and set the foundations of a new unified tribe on the planet, Mando and Grogu set up a home for themselves on planet Nevarro, where Grogu will formally begin his Mandalorian training and Mando will work for the New Republic off the books, hunting down Imperial remnants in the Outer Rim Territories.

There's been a lot of speculation that the next season of The Mandalorian will have a premise that will also open the door toward bringing The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka series together for the big MandoVerse event film that Dave Filoni is helming.

What Is Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie About?

While details on Filoni's Star Wars movie are still relatively slim — including the movie's release date — we do know that it will be set during the New Republic era, and will have an epic event quality to it.

"Jon [Favreau] and I have our own little theater that we've been playing in, but Star Wars is a big galaxy. I think there's a lot of possibilities, but we do things our own way," Filoni told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I think of, you know, A New Hope is an important moment in the timeline. The Death Star blows up. That changes everything ... A cinematic moment for this time period has to be a moment that's changing things and we understand it as the audience and then it can ripple down if we have other shows going on underneath that. So if there was a show taking place in the New Hope time period that you were watching as a kid, you would understand that things have changed in the show because the Death Star blew up. But they didn't necessarily need to be there. So there's a ton of possibilities for how to tell these stories in a unique way for Star Wars as well."

The first three seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are streaming on Disney+ now.