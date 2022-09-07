Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Was Not a Fan of Her Sin City Costumes

Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a roll with their recent releases on the Disney+ streaming service. The studio has released major installments into the Star Wars universe like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Mandalorian has been the biggest hit the franchise has had in a long time and it has further expanded the Star Wars universes with its inclusion of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). Ahsoka Tano will be getting her own spin-off series titled Ahsoka, with the first season currently in production. Dawson recently had the chance to talk to ComicBook.com and she revealed if she found wearing Ahsoka's makeup or the leather outfits from Sin City more uncomfortable.

"I would definitely say the leather outfits from Sin City," Dawson told us. "Up until the last final week because it wasn't until the last week that we didn't use the leather strap in the front. We used elastic. I could actually bend my legs so you could sit. Because otherwise I couldn't sit in that outfit. It was crazy."

Most of the Star Wars series connect with each other and you would assume that Ahsoka would connect with Star Wars Rebels. It turns out that Ahsoka will be disconnected from the animated series even though it features characters that appeared in Rebels. Dawson recently revealed that Ahsoka willl actually stand alone from Star Wars Rebels.

"Dave and Jon [Favreau] are continuing Star Wars in a way where it can be standalone, but it also makes you hungry for more... there have been two instances where [Ahsoka] shown up on a mission, you see how she's interacting with folks, but you don't really get her, per se. Even fans who've lived with her for so long don't know where she's at now in this journey."

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Andor. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

