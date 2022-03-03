Star Wars and Jurassic World Fans Celebrate Bryce Dallas Howard’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Bryce Dallas Howard! The star known for playing Claire Dearing in Jurassic World and directing epidodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian turned 41 on March 2nd. Many fans of Howard have taken to Twitter to celebare her special day, and this isn’t the only time she’s been a hot topic on the social media site this year. After Howard helmed the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Return of The Mandalorian,” many people shared their thoughts on Twitter that she should get her own Disney+ Star Wars show or Star Wars movie trilogy.

In addition to Star Wars fans, many people who love Jurassic World are also celebrating Howard today. The actor will be returning to the big screen in Jurassic World: Dominion later this year. You can check out Universal’s description of the upcoming blockbuster down below:

“This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

Here are some of the sweet tweets dedicated to Howard on her birthday…

