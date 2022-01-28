The Book of Boba Fett Fans Want Bryce Dallas Howard To Direct a Star Wars Trilogy

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Return of the Mandalorian,” saw the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian as well as fan-favorite Star Wars: The Mandalorian director, Bryce Dallas Howard. Previously, Howard directed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” and “Chapter 11: The Heiress” of The Mandalorian and she’s getting a lot of praise for her first entry into The Book of Boba Fett. Fans were thrilled to learn that the Jurassic World star will be returning to helm another episode of The Mandalorian for the show’s third season, but that’s not all they want to see from the director…

After “The Return of the Mandalorian” hit Disney+ yesterday, many fans took to social media to celebrate Howard’s directing skills and request she return to Star Wars for more than just one episode per season. In fact, many people are calling for the star to get her own Star Wars trilogy. There are many big names expected to tackle Star Wars such as Thor: Love and Thunder director, Taika Waititi, but there’s plenty of room for Howard to follow in the footsteps of her father, Ron Howard, who helmed Solo: A Star Wars Story.

You can check out some of the tweets calling for Howard to direct a Star Wars trilogy below…

No Arguments

Bryce Dallas Howard deserves to direct her own Star Wars Trilogy pic.twitter.com/Tq3GUvRUxs — Darth Charmant (@DarthCharmant) January 26, 2022

We Love To See It

Between Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard, women are out here directing top tier Star Wars stories. #TheBookOfBobaFett — 🎃 Skull Katarn 🎃 (@Ky1eKatarn) January 26, 2022

MVP

I’d be thrilled if they gave Bryce Dallas Howard the next Star Wars movie. She’s currently running circles around everyone else. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) January 27, 2022

Say It Again

https://twitter.com/SpicyAtreides/status/1486259873625133064?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Make It Happen

https://twitter.com/skywalkerZIARA/status/1486263996139425793?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

We’ve Waited Long Enough

Can Bryce Dallas Howard just be given a Star Wars feature film already? — Riley Silverman 🧡🤍💜 (@rileyjsilverman) January 26, 2022

Or Maybe A Whole Show?

This is now a Bryce Dallas Howard fan account! Give this woman a whole show in the Star Wars universe! 🙌🏼 What show would you like to see? I personally would love an Asajj Ventress show focused on Dathomirian history 🔥 #starwars connecting to the other shows. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tQ2OwaDL86 — Lis.Wonder 🇨🇺 (@LisWonder1) January 27, 2022

Praise Upon Praise

I think we can officially say that Bryce Dallas Howard is the best Star Wars Television director #TheBookOfBobaFett — TTVStrid3r (@TTVStrid3r) January 26, 2022

Love This Idea

Who else wants to see a Bryce Dallas Howard-directed PHASMA? Image from @verge pic.twitter.com/vimFPAwC95 — Michael G. O’Connell ☠️ 🖤 (@mocando) January 27, 2022

Watch Out

Bryce Dallas Howard directing better action sequences than (most) of the more experienced directors on Mando and Boba Fett… people should be SCARED — Hannah 🍂 (@rejectedhannah) January 27, 2022

Points Were Made