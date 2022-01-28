The Book of Boba Fett Fans Want Bryce Dallas Howard To Direct a Star Wars Trilogy

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Return of the Mandalorian,” saw the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian as well as fan-favorite Star Wars: The Mandalorian director, Bryce Dallas Howard. Previously, Howard directed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” and “Chapter 11: The Heiress” of The Mandalorian and she’s getting a lot of praise for her first entry into The Book of Boba Fett. Fans were thrilled to learn that the Jurassic World star will be returning to helm another episode of The Mandalorian for the show’s third season, but that’s not all they want to see from the director…
After “The Return of the Mandalorian” hit Disney+ yesterday, many fans took to social media to celebrate Howard’s directing skills and request she return to Star Wars for more than just one episode per season. In fact, many people are calling for the star to get her own Star Wars trilogy. There are many big names expected to tackle Star Wars such as Thor: Love and Thunder director, Taika Waititi, but there’s plenty of room for Howard to follow in the footsteps of her father, Ron Howard, who helmed Solo: A Star Wars Story.
You can check out some of the tweets calling for Howard to direct a Star Wars trilogy below…