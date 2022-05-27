Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Addresses Original Series Length Plans

✖

Lucasfilm has been having an amazing run with their Disney+ series and they don't seem to show any times of slowing down. Their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series premiered on the streaming service earlier today, and the reaction to the series has been just as you'd expect. Now that the series has premiered, the focus has moved on to the next Star Wars series that will be released on the streamer, Andor. The Diego Luna-led Andor series will make its way onto the streaming service in August and is already prepping to shoot its second season very soon. But it seems that the series will have a shorter length than expected. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Andor producer Tony Gilroy at Star Wars Celebration, and he revealed that the show will be shorter than originally intended.

"Originally we thought 'oh, maybe we'll do five seasons', but it's just the scale of the show," Gilroy revealed. "I think when the show comes out everybody will forgive us for not doing that. The show is huge and it's just physically impossible. So then we were like 'what are we going to do?' And then the answer turned out to be incredibly elegant and perfect because we knew where we wanted to go. Every now and then you get really lucky and the solution turned out to be really fortunate for us."

Yesterday, Lucasfilm showcased their entire upcoming slate of projects and revealed two teaser trailers for Andor, Willow, and the next season of The Mandalorian during the first day of Star Wars Celebration. The first two trailers were released online while the latter was saved for those in attendance. Soon after the presentation, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor star Diego Luna, where he reveals that after the series you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

