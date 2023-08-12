Star Wars: Andor VFX Supervisor Reveals James Bond Influences

Last year, Lucasfilm released their most critically acclaimed series on Disney+ with Andor, and everyone from fans to critics was raving about it. Andor acts as a prequel to Rogue: One a Star Wars Story and focuses on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before he joined the rebellion and stole the plans for the Death Star. The series was nominated for eight Emmy awards and currently sits at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. With a series like Andor, which tried and succeeded to up the ante on the spy genre, they will undoubtedly be influenced by other spy franchises. One VFX Supervisor on the series has revealed that James Bond influenced a particular aspect of Andor.

Andor's James Bond Influences

Andor features many references to the spy genre and utilizes them expertly, and it seems that the reigning spy franchise had an essential influence on the series. In a new interview with Variety, Andor VFX Supervisor Mohen Leo reveals that James Bond's relationship with his Aston Martin inspired Luthen's ship.

"In talking with Tony, one of the inspirations was that Luthen's ship is what the Aston Martin is to James Bond," Leo told the trade. "It has all these hidden weapons and gadgets so it can pass as a normal freight ship. That became the starting point."

Andor Star Has Mixed Feeling on Filming Final Season

While he was filming the second season of Andor, Luna revealed that he had mixed feelings about filming due to it being the final season. In a recent interview, the actor stated that he is a little bit sad about filming the last season of Andor, but there are some bright spots.

"I am very excited filming, all the time I feel that we are approaching the end and, therefore, the process is lived with a certain melancholy," Luna previously explained. "There is also an inevitable part of saying how sad it is to leave this team, to leave this dynamic, to leave this time living here."

What is Star Wars: Andor About?

Disney+ and Lucasfilm describes Andor as follows, "The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Andor features a cast that includes Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bex Caleen, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syrik Karn and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Andor Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. The second season of Andor is currently still in production without some members of its cast due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike causing talent to halt filming. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the future of the Star Wars franchise as we learn it.

