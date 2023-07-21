Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Still Filming Without SAG-AFTRA Cast

Production on many films and TV shows has completely stopped in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but Star Wars: Andor season 2 is still going. According to Deadline, the Disney+ series is still filming new episodes and is working around the absence of cast members that are part of SAG-AFTRA. Star Wars: Andor is able to keep going since its production is set up in the UK, with many of its British cast members working under a different agreement and being represented by British acting union Equity instead of SAG. Series star Diego Luna is likely among its SAG-AFTRA members, meaning Star Wars: Andor is likely without its title character.

The trade reports that despite speculation that Star Wars: Andor had shut down production, cameras are still rolling. In addition, cast members covered by Equity have reportedly been told that if they walkout on production in solidarity with striking co-stars that they "risk being sued for breach of contract." It's unclear if there's even a threat of that happening. Front of camera cast aren't the only ones that are striking as Star Wars: Andor creator Tony Gilroy, a member of the Writer's Guild of America, is also striking. Filming on the series will however eventually pause according to Deadline.

Gilroy has not been quiet about his support for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, though he continues to perform non-writing duties on set of the Star Wars: Andor series. In a separate interview with the outlet, Gilroy said: "I think SAG and the Writers Guild are trying to preserve our industry. In such a strange way, we've become the creators and the interpreters, the creative community are becoming the protectors of this industry, this huge industry that people love. And the caretakers on the other side, I think they're being recklessly careless. I think in the end this time the guilds will prevail. They have to."

Star Wars: Andor at the Emmys

Despite not everyone being on set for what amounts to the last episodes of Star Wars: Andor, the series still racked up a lot of love at the Television Academy's Emmy Awards. When the nominations were announced it was confirmed that Andor had been nominated for eight Emmy Awards including: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), plus Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.