2023 Emmys: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor Score 20 Nominations

The Mandalorian, Andor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi will say "hello there" to the 2023 Emmys. On Wednesday, all three live-action Star Wars series received Emmy nominations across multiple categories, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series (Obi-Wan) and Outstanding Drama Series (Andor). In total, Disney+ and Lucasfilm scored 20 nominations between The Mandalorian season 3, Andor season 1, and the six-episode limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which aired during the required period from June 1st, 2022, through May 31st, 2023. (For the full 2023 Emmy nominations list, click here.)

In the top categories, Obi-Wan will compete for the limited/anthology prize against Beef, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daisy Jones & The Six, and Fleischman Is In Trouble; for Oustanding Drama, Andor faces steep competition from HBO's The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The Crown, The White Lotus, Yellowjackets, and the final seasons of Succession and Better Call Saul.

Emmy Award Nominations 2023 List: Star Wars



Outstanding Drama Series

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.



Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix



House Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions



The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog



Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat



The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District



Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple

Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by

The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Peter Hoar, Directed by

Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession • Connor's Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions

Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Beau Willimon, Written by

Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by Dave Finkel, Teleplay by Brett Baer, Teleplay by

Better Call Saul • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Gordon Smith, Written by

Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Peter Gould, Written by

Craig Mazin, Written for Television by

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

Salvador Perez, Costume Designer

Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Jany Temime, Costume Designer

Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • A Shadow Of The Past • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Kate Hawley, Costume Designer

Libby Dempster, Assistant Costume Designer Lucy McLay, Assistant Costume Designer Jaindra Watson, Assistant Costume Designer Pip Lingard, Costume Supervisor

Jenny Rushton, Costume Supervisor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer

Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer

Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding • FX • FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Nat Fuller, Editor Laura Zempel, Editor

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • The Good Boy Box • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor

Ms. Marvel • Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor Sabrina Plisco, ACE, Editor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor

Josh Earl, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Gustavo Santaolalla, Composer

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Wednesday • Woe Is The Loneliest Number • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Danny Elfman, Composer Chris Bacon, Composer

The White Lotus • In The Sandbox • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Holly Amber Church, Composer

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Howard Shore, Composer

Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Karpman, Composer

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Danny Elfman, Composer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

Damián García, Director of Photography

The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Catherine Goldschmidt, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

The Old Man • I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company

Sean Porter, Director of Photography

Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

David Lanzenberg, Director of Photography

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor

Bruce Tanis, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor David Klotz, Music Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You

Nelson Ferreira, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor

Paul Davies, Sound Designer

Bernard O'Reilly, Sound Effects Editor Paul Germann, Sound Effects Editor Tom Jenkins, Sound Editor

Robert Hegedus, Music Editor Rose Gregoris, Foley Editor Goro Koyama, Foley Artist

Mrs. Davis • Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse • Peacock • Warner Bros. Television, Little Bug, White Rabbit

Bryan Parker, Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor Nathan Efstation, Dialogue Editor Roland Thai, Sound Designer

Matt Decker, Music Editor

Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist Nancy Parker, Foley Artist

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor

Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor

Thom Brennan, Foley Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor

James Miller, Sound Designer Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor

Stephen Perone, Music Editor Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer

Andrew Garrett Lange, Re-Recording Mixer Sean O'Malley, Production Mixer

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Laura Wiest, Re-Recording Mixer Jamie Hardt, Re-Recording Mixer Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer

Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock 'N' Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Welcker, Production Mixer

Mike Poole, Music Mixer

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Tony Solis, Re-Recording Mixer Richard Bulloock, Production Mixer Brian Magrum, ADR Mixer

Phil McGowan, Score Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions Steve "Major" Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer

Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer

Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television

Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer

Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor

Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor

Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor

Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor

Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor

Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist

House Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Angus Bickerton, Visual Effects Supervisor Nikeah Forde, VFX Producer

Thomas Horton, VFX Producer Sven Martin, VFX Supervisor Mark Spindler, VFX Co-Supervisor

Mark Dauth, Virtual Production Supervisor Sebastian Meszmann, VFX Producer

Mike Bell, VFX Supervisor

Tobias Graa Winblad, VFX Producer

The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer Joel Whist, Production SFX Supervisor

Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, DNEG Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, DNEG Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, WETA FX Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, WETA FX

Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery FX

Ron Ames, VFX Producer Jason Smith, VFX Supervisor

Nigel Sumner, VFX Supervisor, Industrial Light & Magic Ara Khanikian, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo FX

Dean Clarke, SFX Supervisor

Ken McGaugh, VFX Supervisor, Wētā FX Tom Proctor, VFX Supervisor, DNEG

Greg Butler, VFX Supervisor, Method Studios

Joe Henderson, Visualization Creative Supervisor, The Third Floor, Inc.

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Grady Cofer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production

Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor

Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Production

J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Victor Schutz IV, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Bobo Skipper, Important Looking Pirates Visual Effects Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios

John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator

FBI: Most Wanted • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios

Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One

David Scott Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator

S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios

Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator Lance Gilbert, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

FBI: Most Wanted • Black Mirror • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios

Chad Hessler, Stunt Performer

Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer Niko Dalman, Stunt Performer Shannon Beshears, Stunt Performer

Courtney Schwartz, Stunt Performer Michelle Andrea Adams, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World • FX • FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography

Barry • Tricky Legacies • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Carl Herse, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

The Mandalorian • Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography

Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Chris Teague, Director of Photography

Schmigadoon! • Something Real • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Jon Joffin, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor

J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Shaun Farley, Foley Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

John Roesch, Foley Artist

The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios

Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Briley, Supervising ADR Editor

Jeffrey A. Pitts, Sound Efffects Editor/Sound Designer Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor

Christopher Brooks, Music Editor James Howe, Foley Editor

House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

Al Sirkett, Supervising Sound Editor Tim Hands, Dialogue Editor

Adele Fletcher, Supervising ADR Editor Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Designer David Klotz, Music Editor

Timeri Duplat, Music Editor Mathias Schuster, Foley Editor Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist Paula Boram, Foley Artist

The Last Of Us • When You're Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor

Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer Chris Terhune, Sound Designer Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor Justin Hele, Foley Editor

David Aquino, Foley Editor Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist William Kellerman, Foley Artist

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robert Stambler, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Damian Del Borrello, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ailene Roberts, Dialogue Editor

Stefanie Ng, Dialogue/ADR Editor Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer Chris Terhune, Sound Editor James Miller, Sound Editor Michael Baber, Music Editor Jason Smith, Music Editor

Amy Barber, Foley Editor Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor

Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, Sound Editor

Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor David Klotz, Music Editor

Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Ken McGill, MPSE, Sound Effects/ Foley Editor Steve Baine, Foley Artist

The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor are now streaming on Disney+.