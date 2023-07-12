2023 Emmys: Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor Score 20 Nominations
The Mandalorian, Andor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi will say "hello there" to the 2023 Emmys. On Wednesday, all three live-action Star Wars series received Emmy nominations across multiple categories, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series (Obi-Wan) and Outstanding Drama Series (Andor). In total, Disney+ and Lucasfilm scored 20 nominations between The Mandalorian season 3, Andor season 1, and the six-episode limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which aired during the required period from June 1st, 2022, through May 31st, 2023. (For the full 2023 Emmy nominations list, click here.)
In the top categories, Obi-Wan will compete for the limited/anthology prize against Beef, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daisy Jones & The Six, and Fleischman Is In Trouble; for Oustanding Drama, Andor faces steep competition from HBO's The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The Crown, The White Lotus, Yellowjackets, and the final seasons of Succession and Better Call Saul.
Emmy Award Nominations 2023 List: Star Wars
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
House Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
Bad Sisters • The Prick • Apple TV+ • Merman / ABC Signature in association with Apple
Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by
The Last Of Us • Long, Long Time • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Peter Hoar, Directed by
Succession • America Decides • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Andrij Parekh, Directed by
Succession • Connor's Wedding • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by
Succession • Living+ • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by
The White Lotus • Arrivederci • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Mike White, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Andor • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Beau Willimon, Written by
Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by Dave Finkel, Teleplay by Brett Baer, Teleplay by
Better Call Saul • Point And Shoot • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Gordon Smith, Written by
Better Call Saul • Saul Gone • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Peter Gould, Written by
Craig Mazin, Written for Television by
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
Mike White, Written by
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
Salvador Perez, Costume Designer
Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor
House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Jany Temime, Costume Designer
Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • A Shadow Of The Past • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kate Hawley, Costume Designer
Libby Dempster, Assistant Costume Designer Lucy McLay, Assistant Costume Designer Jaindra Watson, Assistant Costume Designer Pip Lingard, Costume Supervisor
Jenny Rushton, Costume Supervisor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer
Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer
Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding • FX • FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • Figures Of Light • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Nat Fuller, Editor Laura Zempel, Editor
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • The Good Boy Box • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor
Ms. Marvel • Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor Sabrina Plisco, ACE, Editor
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor
Josh Earl, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Gustavo Santaolalla, Composer
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Wednesday • Woe Is The Loneliest Number • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer Chris Bacon, Composer
The White Lotus • In The Sandbox • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Holly Amber Church, Composer
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Howard Shore, Composer
Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Karpman, Composer
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Danny Elfman, Composer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)
Damián García, Director of Photography
The Crown • Mou Mou • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Catherine Goldschmidt, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Four Minutes • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
The Old Man • I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company
Sean Porter, Director of Photography
Wednesday • Woe What A Night • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
David Lanzenberg, Director of Photography
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • God Of Forgiveness, God Of Vengeance • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Gary Megregian, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor
Bruce Tanis, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor David Klotz, Music Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities • The Autopsy • Netflix • Netflix / Double Dare You
Nelson Ferreira, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor
Paul Davies, Sound Designer
Bernard O'Reilly, Sound Effects Editor Paul Germann, Sound Effects Editor Tom Jenkins, Sound Editor
Robert Hegedus, Music Editor Rose Gregoris, Foley Editor Goro Koyama, Foley Artist
Mrs. Davis • Mother Of Mercy: The Call Of The Horse • Peacock • Warner Bros. Television, Little Bug, White Rabbit
Bryan Parker, Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor Nathan Efstation, Dialogue Editor Roland Thai, Sound Designer
Matt Decker, Music Editor
Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist Nancy Parker, Foley Artist
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor
Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor
Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
Thom Brennan, Foley Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor
James Miller, Sound Designer Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor
Stephen Perone, Music Editor Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
BEEF • The Great Fabricator • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer
Andrew Garrett Lange, Re-Recording Mixer Sean O'Malley, Production Mixer
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Lionel • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Laura Wiest, Re-Recording Mixer Jamie Hardt, Re-Recording Mixer Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer
Daisy Jones & The Six • Track 10: Rock 'N' Roll Suicide • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Lindsay Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Chris Welcker, Production Mixer
Mike Poole, Music Mixer
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Tony Solis, Re-Recording Mixer Richard Bulloock, Production Mixer Brian Magrum, ADR Mixer
Phil McGowan, Score Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry • wow • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer
The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions Steve "Major" Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television
Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer
Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor
Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor
Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor
Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor
Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist
House Of The Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Angus Bickerton, Visual Effects Supervisor Nikeah Forde, VFX Producer
Thomas Horton, VFX Producer Sven Martin, VFX Supervisor Mark Spindler, VFX Co-Supervisor
Mark Dauth, Virtual Production Supervisor Sebastian Meszmann, VFX Producer
Mike Bell, VFX Supervisor
Tobias Graa Winblad, VFX Producer
The Last Of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer Joel Whist, Production SFX Supervisor
Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, DNEG Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, DNEG Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, WETA FX Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, WETA FX
Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery FX
Ron Ames, VFX Producer Jason Smith, VFX Supervisor
Nigel Sumner, VFX Supervisor, Industrial Light & Magic Ara Khanikian, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo FX
Dean Clarke, SFX Supervisor
Ken McGaugh, VFX Supervisor, Wētā FX Tom Proctor, VFX Supervisor, DNEG
Greg Butler, VFX Supervisor, Method Studios
Joe Henderson, Visualization Creative Supervisor, The Third Floor, Inc.
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Grady Cofer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production
Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Production
J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Victor Schutz IV, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Bobo Skipper, Important Looking Pirates Visual Effects Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Boys • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
John Koyama, Supervising Stunt Coordinator
FBI: Most Wanted • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios
Declan Mulvey, Stunt Coordinator
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One
David Scott Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator
S.W.A.T. • CBS • Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios
Austen Brewer, Stunt Coordinator Lance Gilbert, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
FBI: Most Wanted • Black Mirror • CBS • Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Television Studios
Chad Hessler, Stunt Performer
Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer
Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Performer Niko Dalman, Stunt Performer Shannon Beshears, Stunt Performer
Courtney Schwartz, Stunt Performer Michelle Andrea Adams, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred's World • FX • FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography
Barry • Tricky Legacies • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Carl Herse, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography
Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
Chris Teague, Director of Photography
Schmigadoon! • Something Real • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Jon Joffin, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor
J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Shaun Farley, Foley Editor
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
John Roesch, Foley Artist
The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios
Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Briley, Supervising ADR Editor
Jeffrey A. Pitts, Sound Efffects Editor/Sound Designer Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor
Christopher Brooks, Music Editor James Howe, Foley Editor
House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
Al Sirkett, Supervising Sound Editor Tim Hands, Dialogue Editor
Adele Fletcher, Supervising ADR Editor Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Designer David Klotz, Music Editor
Timeri Duplat, Music Editor Mathias Schuster, Foley Editor Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist Paula Boram, Foley Artist
The Last Of Us • When You're Lost In The Darkness • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor
Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer Chris Terhune, Sound Designer Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor Justin Hele, Foley Editor
David Aquino, Foley Editor Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist William Kellerman, Foley Artist
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robert Stambler, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Damian Del Borrello, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ailene Roberts, Dialogue Editor
Stefanie Ng, Dialogue/ADR Editor Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer Chris Terhune, Sound Editor James Miller, Sound Editor Michael Baber, Music Editor Jason Smith, Music Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor
Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor David Klotz, Music Editor
Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Ken McGill, MPSE, Sound Effects/ Foley Editor Steve Baine, Foley Artist
The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor are now streaming on Disney+.