Does a Lucasfilm Trademark Hint at the New Star Wars Animated Series?

With Star Wars Rebels coming to a close in the next few weeks, there will be a massive hole in the Star Wars brand. A recent trademark filing possibly hints that the next series in the world of animation could be a show called “Star Wars Resistance.”

LFL just filed a trademark for “Star Wars Resistance” & before you start claiming “Mobile Game” it’s registered for books, games, toy, and all the same stuff their media (shows/movies) get….Could this be thesequel timeline based series that’s been rumored? #StarWars — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) February 21, 2018

Twitter user Jordan Maison brought up the trademark, hinting that the title could point towards the planned live-action series that is set to debut on Disney’s streaming service, yet Star Wars Resistance would offer a thematic similarity to Star Wars Rebels, potentially featuring members of the Resistance prior to the events of The Force Awakens.

Additionally, filing for the trademark of an animated series would fit in the timeline of Lucasfilm‘s recent job listing seeking talent to join their animation team.

The job listing didn’t detail anything about what the project is, but the description does point out the “creators of the Emmy award-winning animation series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the highly successful animation series Star Wars Rebels are looking for a versatile Production Coordinator to join their production team.” Mentioning the two previous animated series hints at the project being a serialized production, and, with Rebels concluding, we can only assume this is a new project for Disney XD.

Lucasfilm also releases the animated Forces of Destiny series, but with these segments being only a few minutes each, we wouldn’t think they would be referred to as “episodes.” LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, however, features 22-minute episodes, with this listing possibly hinting at that animation team requiring more staff.

Rebels marked the first animated Star Wars series following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm. This allowed the series to have a more reliable future, as it aired on a Disney-branded channel, whereas Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended unceremoniously.

The fate of some members of the Ghost crew is unknown, which could even result in the characters returning for the new series.

