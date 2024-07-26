TV Shows

Everything Coming to Prime Video in August 2024

Batman: Caped Crusader and Lord of the Rings highlight Prime Video’s August lineup.

Prime Video embraces new Sherlock

August is almost upon us, and Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is getting ready for the new month with a slew of new movie and TV additions. On Thursday, Prime Video unveiled the lineup of movies and shows hitting its streaming roster in the month of August, and there’s quite a lot to look forward to.

The two biggest titles coming to Prime Video in August really act as bookends for the month. Things get started on August 1st with the release of Batman: Caped Crusader, a brand new adventure in the style of classic cartoon Batman: The Animated Series.

Then at the end of the month, Prime will be delivering the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The new installment premieres on August 29th, while all six films in the franchise are being added to Prime’s lineup at the start of the month.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s August offerings below!

August 1st

Batman: Caped Crusader 
Influenced
21 Jump Street 
22 Jump Street 
Adventureland 
American Graffiti 
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power 
An Inconvenient Truth
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Atomic Blonde – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bad News Bears (2005)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction 
Born On The Fourth Of July 
Bowfinger 
Breakdown 
Cinema Paradiso
Dante’s Peak
Darkman 
Death Becomes Her 
Diary Of A Mad Housewife 
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood 
Eastern Promises
Emma. (2020)
Face/Off 
Fargo 
Fatal Attraction 
Flags of Our Fathers 
Flight of the Intruder 
Free State of Jones – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Frogs 
From Beyond 
Ghost 
Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Good Boys 
Green Zone 
How To Be A Latin Lover 
Howard The Duck 
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 
Imitation of Life 
Invaders from Mars
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story 
Jacob’s Ladder
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Last Vegas – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Little Women (1949)
Looper 
Lover Come Back 
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Max Steel – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monster Trucks 
MouseHunt
Narc 
No manches Frida 2 
Once Upon A Time In The West
Overboard
Passengers 
Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers) 
Psycho
Pulp Fiction 
Road to Perdition
Ronin 
Scarface
Sense And Sensibility
Showgirls 
Southland Tales
Stardust
Sullivan’s Travels
Superman II 
Superman III 
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace 
Superman Returns 
Superman
Terms of Endearment 
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas 
The Crow
The Dark Half 
The Day of the Jackal 
The Firm
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies 
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug 
The Host – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Losers 
The Naked Gun: From the Files 
The Poughkeepsie Tapes 
The Town That Dreaded Sundown 
The War of The Worlds (2005)
The Warriors 
The Whale 
The Wood 
The Zookeeper’s Wife 
There’s Always Tomorrow 
Three Days of the Condor
Traffic 
Trauma Center
Troll 
Troll 2
What Lies Beneath 
When Worlds Collide 
Windtalkers

August 5th

Judy Justice S3

August 6th

French Girl

August 8th

The Mallorca Files S3 
One Fast Move

August 9th

Nadie nos va a extrañar

August 13th

Night Swim

August 15th

JACKPOT!
Paddington

August 22nd

Classified (2024)
Drive-Away Dolls

August 24th

Lethal Weapon S1-3 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
10 Cloverfield Lane

August 26th

No Gain No Love

August 29th

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2 

