Star Wars: Marvel's Anthony Mackie Shows Off His Boba Fett Helmet Collection

With Anthony Mackie playing Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's earned himself countless fans, though he himself is a huge fan of a character from another franchise, as he recently detailed to The Late Late Show with James Corden how much he loved Star Wars' Boba Fett. Mackie is such a fan of the character that he not only has a replica of the bounty hunter's helmet, signed by original actor Jeremy Bulloch, but he also has a motorcycle helmet that was custom made to look like the protective gear of the character. Whether this will lead to Mackie making an appearance in the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is yet to be seen.

"I pulled this off the shelf, man. My friends who've been over have seen this, but no one has ever seen this, it's never been out of the case, okay?" Mackie shared while appearing on the show. "So, true story, I met a guy who idolized as a kid and I wanted to be this character my entire career. When they recently made a show about him, I told my manager, 'If I'm not cast as that character, I will never talk to you again, you'll be eating pork and beans in West Hollywood.' I wasn't cast as that character. So I met this actor named [Jeremy], and [Jeremy Bulloch] was the original Boba Fett. I have an autographed helmet, autographed helmet by [Jeremy] himself, as Boba Fett. How cool is that?"

Making the item even rarer is that Bulloch recently passed away, with the number of collectibles he signed being limited, as well as Mackie clearly having an emotional connection to the piece.

During the segment, which was billed as a "Show and Tell" opportunity, musician Reggie Watts asked Mackie if the helmet was functional, only for Mackie to get so excited talking about the character that he went and retrieved another Boba Fett helmet, inspiring more awe from the show's host.

"This is a mock-up of the actual helmet that was worn in the movie, so it has all the dents and all the scrapes," the actor expressed. "But my motorcycle helmet, I got my makeup artist in Cincinnati to paint it -- I should go get it, next time. Can I go run and get it now?"

Upon his return, he continued, "My motorcycle helmet is painted by my makeup artist when I was doing Point Blank in Cincinnati, Ohio. Look at that, you can't beat that."

With Mackie working on various MCU projects, his schedule hasn't made it possible to appear in a Star Wars project, but with an entire TV series devoted to Boba Fett on the horizon, we wouldn't be surprised if the actor used his Disney connections to make it into that show somehow.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to debut on the service later this year.

