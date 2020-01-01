Star Wars: Baby Yoda Executes Order 66 in Hilarious Video

The Mandalorian has delighted Star Wars fans with a mix of action, heart, and of course the presence of the adorable Baby Yoda, but what if all that cuteness actually hid something darker? That’s the premise of this hilarious and slightly disturbing new fan video by MaxeBaumannFilms2013, which starts out well enough by showing a remixed version of the Mando Baby Yoda exchange where he keeps flipping switches. This time though when he turns the switch he gets a message from Emperor Palpatine, who issues order 66. That’s when Mando flips it off, but then Baby Yoda flips it again, actually issuing the order and therefore killing most of the Jedi in the universe.

Crazily enough though that’s not good enough for Baby Yoda, who actually heads down and leads the charge against the Jedi in person. It’s hilarious to see the little guy in his ride leading a bunch of troopers against the good guys, but it gets more intense later on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the bigger sequences is when Baby Yoda unleashes his powers on Mace Windu, taking the place of the Emperor in this scene and dishing out some force lightning, sending Windu out of the window and to his death below.

That doesn’t hold a candle to the later scene though, which has Baby Yoda in the room with the young Padawans, and when they ask what they should do, Baby Yoda pulls his Red Lightsaber and…well, yeah, better not to think about it.

You can watch the full video above, and the full description can be found below.

“The time has come, Baby Yoda, the most cuttest and one of the most powerfull living beings in the galaxy, executes order 66 after seeing the hologram message from Palpatine on Mando’s ship. His decisions will change the world for ever… or?”

I do not like seeing Baby Yoda this way, though you gotta admit the juxtaposition is hilarious, and you can find more from MaxeBaumannFilms2013 on YouTube right here.

The Mandalorian is available now on Disney+.