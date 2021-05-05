Star Wars: Celebrate "Revenge of the Fifth" With Toynk Toys' New Pin Program

✖

In honor of Star Wars Day, Toynk Toys announced that 600 of its most sought-after Star Wars collectibles were going on sale through May 10th, though that's not all they have planned, as they have confirmed that they will be offering a new pin program in honor of "Revenge of the Fifth." This program will be launching with an exclusive enamel pin celebrating Star Wars: The Bad Batch, with future pins set to honor all corners of your favorite fandoms. For anyone who purchases more than $50 at Toynk, you'll be gifted the free pin. You can head to Toynk Toys' official site for the full breakdown of the sale, which will last until May 10th.

Per press release, "We know you put a lot of time and dedication into your fandom, so we wanted to reward your loyalty with something everyone loves … freebies! Get rewarded when you shop with Toynk. You will receive a FREE limited edition pin with any purchase of $50 or more (subject to availability). Toynk’s Free Pin series features original designs that commemorate your favorite fandoms. This premium line of pins includes top brands like Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, and more. Each special release is limited to 1,000 pieces, so you can add some exclusive flair to your collection. Put a pin in it — literally! We’ve got plenty of limited giveaway surprises in store for you."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Clone Force 99 Enamel Pin Exclusive

Join the ranks of the Galactic Republic's elite forces with this limited edition Bad Batch enamel pin from Salesone Studios. Inspired by the clone commando special forces squad from The Clone Wars, this exclusive enamel pin features an original design based on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new Disney+ series that premiered on May 4, 2021.

Officially known as Clone Force 99, the group of elite troopers is notable for their genetic mutations and unique skillsets. Join Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo in their new adventures, as they take on daring mercenary missions in the aftermath of The Clone Wars.

A clone trooper's helmet is featured in the middle of the pin, along with the group's moniker, "Bad Batch Clone Force 99." The pillars of "Valor, Honor, Victory" are featured on the edges to complete the design. The perfect size for collecting at 1.5 x 1 inches, this Star Wars pin comes packaged on a Star Wars-branded cardboard backer.

You won't find this exclusive pin anywhere else, so make sure to get your hands on it before the Separatists do it first! Only 1,000 Star Wars Bad Batch Clone Force 99 enamel pins were produced. Get yours FREE with any $50+ Toynk.com purchase (while supplies last).

"May the Fourth" Star Wars Sale continues

From May 4th-May 10th shop the "May the Fourth" Star Wars Sale! It just might call you over to the dark side with tempting savings! Receive 20% OFF select Star Wars Merchandise. Over 600 items are included in this massive sale. Shop home goods, apparel, jewelry, plushies, drinkware, and more! Also included are the BEST SELLING line of Star Wars and The Mandalorian Geeki Tikis, traditional tiki-style mugs with nerdy themes.

