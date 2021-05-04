Star Wars: Toynk Toys Offers Impressive Discounts in Honor of May the 4th

✖

With the arrival of another May the 4th, that means another year of exciting Star Wars products being revealed or being offered at a discount, with Toynk Toys getting in on the festivities with a celebration that lasts almost an entire week. As of today, over 600 items are included in a 20% off sale, including lamps, pins, area rugs, apparel, jewelry, home decor, dinnerware, and more. The sale includes many of their bestselling Star Wars and The Mandalorian Geeki Tiki mugs as well. You can head to Toynk Toys' official site for the full breakdown of the sale, which will last until May 10th.

Bestselling Star Wars Sales Items include:

The Mandalorian 8-Piece Limited Edition Stoneware Dinnerware Set This is the way: Bring the hit Star Wars series home with this 8-piece dinnerware set inspired by The Mandalorian. This collectible Star Wars dinnerware set features a mottled dark gray finish with silver details inspired by beskar. Each piece features a unique design referencing The Mandalorian, including symbols and quotes.

The Mandalorian, The Child 39-Inch Round Area Rug This fun circular area rug features The Child a.k.a. Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda in his hover pod carriage beaming happily. This themed circle rug adds a geeky flair to your home decor and is the perfect statement piece for any space. Measuring 39 inches in diameter, this specially designed The Child Area Rug is cute and trendy. Express your style and love of Star Wars: The Mandalorian by decorating your space with this unique circular accent rug.

Millennium Falcon Medium Area Rug Show off your Star Wars fandom in any room with this cool Millennium Falcon Medium Area Rug. Express your unique style with this high-quality accent rug, featuring an authentic design based on the fan-favorite ship The Millennium Falcon. Measuring approximately 59 x 79 inches, this specially designed Millennium Falcon Area Rug is both fun and functional.

Luke Skywalker Lightsaber LED Desk Lamp Show off your love of Star Wars with this Luke Skywalker Lightsaber LED Lamp. This fun LED light is perfect for adding a geeky flair to your home decor. This standing lamp is shaped like Luke Skywalker's iconic legacy lightsaber. Measuring 23.4-inches tall with a 4.7-inch diameter base, this well-designed piece of Star Wars room decor is a great home accessory for fans of all ages. This Star Wars lamp glows a vibrant blue when lit just like Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. The LED lamp also features an electric plug and an in-line on/off switch for easy access.

Luke Skywalker Enamel Pin with Exclusive Art Design By Derek Laufman Derek Laufman is an amazing graphic artist. Derek is responsible for the works of Marvel’s Super Hero Adventures, RuinWorld – the comic, and currently freelances for Warner Bros., Mattel, and other major toy companies. Laufman’s work is fun, whimsical, and collectible! Get your pins today and enjoy his fabulous work! This fun and collectible piece of Star Wars memorabilia features a cartoon style of Luke that would even make Mark Hamill smile. This pin would look great on your jacket, backpacks, and more!

Han Solo in Carbonite Fleece Blanket Fan of Star Wars character Han Solo? If so, Star Wars Han Solo featured fleece throw blanket is an amazing Star Wars collectible for you. This fleece throw blanket features a detailed graphic of the famous Han Solo, frozen in Carbonite as seen in the hit series Star Wars. The charming vintage-styled blanket measures 46 x 60 inches and is made of 100% soft and warm polyester fabric. Sure to make a great Star Wars gift for any movie fan, and add it to your Star Wars Merchandise collection.



