Star Wars, Batman, and Harry Potter Fans Weigh in on Devastating Year With New Meme
To say that 2020 is going unexpectedly for the world would be a bit of an understatement, as the year started with forest fires ravaging Australia, only for the coronavirus pandemic to begin to spread all across the globe. In addition to the coronavirus causing more than 300,000 deaths around the world as total cases approach five million, the measures that have been implemented to prevent the spread of the virus has people around the world quarantining themselves for the foreseeable future. As if the toll the coronavirus has taken on human life hasn't been catastrophic enough, the closure of businesses has left millions out of work and while countless events that normally serve as our daily distractions from daily stress have been postponed indefinitely or outright cancelled.
It's difficult to overstate how drastically different 2020 is going for everyone around the world, inspiring a new meme to circulate that compares how the year started with the unsettling reactions to how things are actually going for everyone.
Scroll down to see fans weighing in on how this year is going using references to catastrophic revelations in the world of pop culture.
Star Wars
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/2STrr0owPy— Christian Corah (@_ccbaseball) May 19, 2020
Batman
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/dRPBP87lKv— 𝐃𝐀𝐃•🅔 (@qpinqpan) May 19, 2020
Harry Potter
MY PLANS // 2020 pic.twitter.com/qQmGeUMHlG— lindsay gelfand (@lindsaygelfand) May 19, 2020
Joker
My plans. 2020. pic.twitter.com/I7TNBtCA3r— Philip Cunnington (@Rilthy) May 19, 2020
Mission: Impossible
(Alright, fine)
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/fNDizfzds0— Kyle O (@kyle_orozo) May 19, 2020
Buffy
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/jCVbW4MU1K— Mikey (@IndieboyLDN) May 19, 2020
Jurassic Park
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/gDqfzL6QVF— Will Tucker (@Mrpolonog) May 19, 2020
Jaws
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/dJ9sbexqbD— ŁΞS Ⓥ (@LesAtNight2) May 19, 2020
Titanic
My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/Jb9jx0GjRO— Darknook (@DarkNookShop) May 19, 2020
Carrie
My plans // 2020 pic.twitter.com/Dc0rvxH7jZ— FunkyDynamite (@sweavart) May 19, 2020
