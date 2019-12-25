Star Wars: Billie Lourd Shares Heartfelt Holiday Message for Those Who Have Lost Loved Ones

Many folks around the world are celebrating Christmas today, and it’s important to remember the loved ones who have passed away. Billie Lourd, the actor known for Scream Queens and American Horror Story, lost her mother (Carrie Fisher) and grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) three years ago on December 27th and December 28th. Lourd, who can currently be seen on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as Lieutenant Connix, took to Instagram today to let her followers know that it’s okay to feel sad this time of year.

“Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay. Feel all the feelings – the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone,” Lourd wrote.

Recently, Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, revealed to Page Six that he found an after-death note written by his sister. Here what it said:

“I am dead. How are you? I’ll see you soon … I would call and tell you what this is like, but there is no reception up here. Cut. New scene, new setup, new heavenly location. I have finally got the part that I have been rehearsing for all my life. God gave me the part. This is the end of the road I have been touring on all my life.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.