Star Wars: Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, and More Celebrate Harrison Ford's 80th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford! The iconic actor known for playing Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and much more turned 80 on July 13th. The iconic actor has reprised some of his most famous roles over the last couple of years, most recently appearing as Han Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In 2017, Ford stepped back into the role of Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049, and he will soon be playing Indiana Jones again for the first time since Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008.

At Star Wars Celebration back in May, Lucasfilm provided a first-look photo for the upcoming Indy film, and confirmed a June 2023 release date. According to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, it will be worth the wait. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the con, Kennedy indicated that director James Mangold has "done an unbelievable job" on the film, and fans will love it. "James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Kennedy shared. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

Today, many people have taken to social media to wish Ford a Happy 80th, including his Star Wars co-stars Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill. You can check out some of the posts below...