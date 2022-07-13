Star Wars: Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, and More Celebrate Harrison Ford's 80th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford! The iconic actor known for playing Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and much more turned 80 on July 13th. The iconic actor has reprised some of his most famous roles over the last couple of years, most recently appearing as Han Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In 2017, Ford stepped back into the role of Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049, and he will soon be playing Indiana Jones again for the first time since Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008.
At Star Wars Celebration back in May, Lucasfilm provided a first-look photo for the upcoming Indy film, and confirmed a June 2023 release date. According to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, it will be worth the wait. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the con, Kennedy indicated that director James Mangold has "done an unbelievable job" on the film, and fans will love it. "James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Kennedy shared. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."
Today, many people have taken to social media to wish Ford a Happy 80th, including his Star Wars co-stars Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill. You can check out some of the posts below...
Happy Birthday, Legend
A scoundrel always worth celebrating. Join us in wishing a very happy birthday to Harrison Ford! pic.twitter.com/d04XpmZeNh— Star Wars (@starwars) July 13, 2022
Love From Mark
For Harrison: 🎂— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 13, 2022
Glad to be your pal, mh 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Npsn9RWEsm
Love From Billy Dee
Happy Birthday Harrison! You are a treasured friend and a remarkable human being 😎 pic.twitter.com/nrofsUnPI0— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 13, 2022
Fantastic Filmography
Happy birthday to the icon, Harrison Ford! ✨ pic.twitter.com/1tDNzEYvMX— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 13, 2022
Facts
Wild that one of the coolest actors to ever do it is 80 today. HBD, Harrison Ford! pic.twitter.com/xDJ1dBB3A2— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) July 13, 2022
Less Than A Year Away!
It's not the years, nor the mileage when you've got two fists of dynamite and a spine and spirit like Harrison Ford. A most happy birthday to one of the true movie stars of the last half-century. Harrison returns to the big screen June 30 in his signature role as Indiana Jones! pic.twitter.com/9nrvBUunOl— Amblin (@amblin) July 13, 2022
The Only Man
A friendly reminder, Harrison Ford from the 70s/80s is in fact when men peaked and all men should strive to look like this. Happy birthday to the forever love of my life pic.twitter.com/NpMg2gQV5d— it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) July 13, 2022
Chewie and Han Forever
Wishing Harrison Ford the happiest of birthdays today as the Scruffy Looking Nerf Herder turns 80. pic.twitter.com/iVOxjPsJwt— Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) July 13, 2022
Fun Throwback
happy 80th Harrison Ford, who gave one of my all time favourite talk show answers, when Conan asked him what he'd do in a Sully-style forced landing situation pic.twitter.com/0pbbENy8pT— chris (@yrpalchris) July 13, 2022
Epic Art
Happy 80th Harrison Ford, a true icon. I just so happen to be drawing his handsome face as we speak. Here’s a few from the vaults… pic.twitter.com/NlmdOGvkrN— Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) July 13, 2022
We Love You, Harrison!
Happy birthday Harrison Ford! You’ll always be our favourite scruffy-looking nerf herder. pic.twitter.com/Kcj9wAcFlp— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) July 13, 2022