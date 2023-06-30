Indiana Jones 5 First Look Released, Release Date Confirmed

✖

Straight from the Lucasfilm's Studio Spotlight Showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration comes a rare non-Star Wars announcement, a first look at Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry Jones Jr. in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5. The actor made a surprise appearance at the panel to mark the occasion and reveal the photo to the crowd, saying: "We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film featuring the music of John Williams. I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, with Kathy... I'm really proud of the movie that we made." Lucasfilm confirm the film's release date remains intact as well, it's currently scheduled for June 30th 2023. Check out the first photo of Ford as his iconic character below!

No official details about the film's plot or even its title were announced but with over a year to go before the film's debut there's still plenty of time for that to roll out. Joining Harrison Ford in the film are confirmed cast members Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. The film also marks the first time that director Steven Spielberg hasn't been behind the camera, stepping away from the project with Logan director James Mangold taking the helm for the highly-anticipated sequel.

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022

"I don't really want to give (the audience) what they want to see," Ford previously explained to Hey U Guys. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Mangold is working from a script he wrote with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, the film will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip without franchise creators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. Are you excited to see Ford return to the world of Indiana Jones? What do you think the film will be about this time around? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!