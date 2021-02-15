Marvel Teases Star Wars' Boba Fett

✖

Marvel is teasing a new Star Wars project centered around Boba Fett. The new Boba Fett teaser from Marvel Comics was released today, in the form of an epic teaser image. It shows the iconic bounty hunter clad in all-black armor, ax in one hand, blaster in the other, standing against a wall that has been thoroughly riddled with gunfire and bombs. The tagline on the image reads "Boba Fett... Nowhere To Hide." The new teaser image was released on StarWars.com, which is where we'll apparently get the big reveal about what this all means... tomorrow. Of course, there are a few good theories we can breakdown:

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Obviously, this teaser is for a Marvel Comics series about Boba Fett - presumably in a storyline called "Nowhere To Hide". The big question is: what's the context of this story?

Boba Fett made a big return to the Star Wars Universe in The Mandalorian season 2, setting up a much bigger story arc for the character in the franchise. We're already getting an event series called Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett that is scheduled to premiere late this year. We know that series is set after the events of The Mandalorian season 2, with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) having joined forces with assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to take over the throne of power at Jabba The Hutt's palace. However, that still leaves hlaf a decade of unexplained story between the time Boba Fett crawled out of the Sarlacc Pit he fell in during Return of the Jedi, and when he showed up in The Mandalorian.

So is this new Boba Fett Marvel Comics series going to help fill in those gaps? Advance the story from The Mandalorian season 2 finale and help set up The Book of Boba Fett? Or look at more of the bounty hunter's formative years, leading up to The Empire Strikes Back? Star Wars has already invested time and effort in telling stories from two of those periods from Boba Fett's life (Young Boba earning his criminal reputation, and has older years regaining it after the fall of the Empire). The door is wide open for this Marvel Comics series to fill in the gaps of what happened to Boba after Return of the Jedi - a piece of continuity that Star Wars diehards passionately care about, but may not be crucial enough to mainstream audiences to warrant live-action focus.

Check back with ComicBook.com/StarWars tomorrow for full details on Marvel's Boba Fett series.