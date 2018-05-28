Some ‘Star Wars’ Fans Want Taika Waititi to Play Boba Fett

Thanks to recent developments, it looks like the nerd world could be closer than ever to seeing Boba Fett return to the big screen -- and some fans have the perfect actor in mind for it.

Last week, it was announced that James Mangold will be writing and directing a Boba Fett standalone movie, which has been in various stages of development for several years. Granted, it's unknown exactly when that project will arrive onscreen (especially as we are in the thick of the discourse surrounding Solo: A Star Wars Story), and what the finished film will look like. But if plenty of Star Wars fans had their way, then Taika Waititi would be playing the film's titular role.

Sure, some might see Waititi as an unconventional choice, even as he is best known in the nerd world for directing and acting in What We Do in the Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok. But as plenty have argued online, Waititi's casting could fit pretty well, while also honoring the Māori heritage of Boba Fett that was established in Attack of the Clones. (Plus, Lucasfilm has previously expressed an interest in having him involved with the Star Wars universe.)

So without further ado, here are some of our favorite tweets about why Taika Waititi should play Boba Fett.