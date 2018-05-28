Some ‘Star Wars’ Fans Want Taika Waititi to Play Boba Fett
Thanks to recent developments, it looks like the nerd world could be closer than ever to seeing Boba Fett return to the big screen -- and some fans have the perfect actor in mind for it.
Last week, it was announced that James Mangold will be writing and directing a Boba Fett standalone movie, which has been in various stages of development for several years. Granted, it's unknown exactly when that project will arrive onscreen (especially as we are in the thick of the discourse surrounding Solo: A Star Wars Story), and what the finished film will look like. But if plenty of Star Wars fans had their way, then Taika Waititi would be playing the film's titular role.
Sure, some might see Waititi as an unconventional choice, even as he is best known in the nerd world for directing and acting in What We Do in the Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok. But as plenty have argued online, Waititi's casting could fit pretty well, while also honoring the Māori heritage of Boba Fett that was established in Attack of the Clones. (Plus, Lucasfilm has previously expressed an interest in having him involved with the Star Wars universe.)
So without further ado, here are some of our favorite tweets about why Taika Waititi should play Boba Fett.
@JamesGelberg
If Taika Waititi isn’t playing Boba Fett I DONT WANT IT— James Gelberg (@JamesGelberg) May 28, 2018
@Webbslinger
Cast Taika Waititi to play Boba Fett pic.twitter.com/BvKfzPBaNs— Andy Webb (@Webbslinger) May 24, 2018
@jessecarp
... I actually think Boba Fett is a decent choice because we know nothing about the man under the helmet. And when it's revealed to be Taika Waititi, we'll all be thrilled.— Jesse Crap (@jessecarp) May 25, 2018
@heybrucewright
Meh: Taika Waititi should direct the Boba Fett movie.— Bruce Wright (@heybrucewright) May 25, 2018
Awesome : Taika Waititi should PLAY Boba Fett! pic.twitter.com/BLI7aC0NAo
@TheBlackLight77
If Boba Fett is played by @TaikaWaititi then I take back any mean thing I ever said to anyone ever about anything.— Adam Vadnais (@TheBlackLight77) May 25, 2018
@HellsHobbits
I want a #BobaFett comedy of errors with the other Star Wars EU bounty hunters starting @TaikaWaititi. Prominently featuring The Man with the Ice Cream Maker on Cloud City.— Goldberry (@HellsHobbits) May 27, 2018
@Strable
The only acceptable person to play Boba Fett. @TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/q1VvjvgLG7— Tyler (@Strable) May 25, 2018
@markclapham
I want to see Taika Waititi play Boba Fett, preferably with full Korg voice.— a bad idiot (@markclapham) May 25, 2018
@pshanley88
The only actor who makes sense to star as Boba Fett is @TaikaWaititi and if you disagree you clearly don't know anything about the character under the mask— Patrick Shanley (@pshanley88) May 24, 2018
@Doubtfurious
The #BobaFett we need, but not the one we deserve @TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/0PGjMRh4B6— Säm Brïnkmeyer (@Doubtfurious) May 25, 2018