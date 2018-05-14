‘Incredibles 2’ Director Teases Future Star Wars Project

More and more filmmakers and producers are beginning to put their stamp on the Star Wars universe, and it makes sense that Lucasfilm would invite people already involved in the Disney family.

And that’s exactly what Brad Bird, director of Pixar’s The Incredibles 2, mentioned during a recent interview with Fandango. Asked about a potential foray into the galaxy far, far away, Bird was open to the possibility.

“Well, I’ve known [Lucasfilm President] Kathy Kennedy a long time,” Bird said. “And I’ve known George [Lucas] quite a while too. And certainly, that’s a very fun universe and if I could think of something that would be perfect for that I would give Kathy a call, absolutely. They’ve sort of said if I have any notion that would fit in that universe to please contact them.

“I mean, I saw Kathy a week ago ’cause they were mixing Solo down the hall from us up here. So, I wouldn’t rule that out. But I also have a lot of other ideas I’m very anxious to do.”

Bird is known for his thoughtful storytelling abilities, which have accounted for animated classics like the first Incredibles movie as well as The Iron Giant. His latest foray into live-action filmmaking didn’t pan out as expected, with the George Clooney-led Tomorrowland flopping at the box office, but something like that shouldn’t deter Bird or Lucasfilm from a potential collaboration.

Kennedy is working with fellow Disney colleague Jon Favreau, who helmed the live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book and is currently working on The Lion King. Favreau, who has a vocal role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is currently developing a live-action TV series set in the Star Wars universe.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

The series is said to be set years after the Battle of Yavin, and Favreau has already finished writing half of the episodes for the first season.

Fans can watch Bird’s next film when The Incredibles 2 premieres in theaters on June 15th.

