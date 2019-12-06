Star Wars: Anthony Daniels on C-3PO’s Final Ending in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is poised to conclude the story known as the Skywalker Saga, once and for all. The one and only actor who has been on board with the franchise through all nine of the Star Wars episodes is Anthony Daniels, the man behind C-3PO. As The Rise of Skywalker nears, Daniels is readying himself for the end, having seen the movie and strongly approving of the finale. In an interview with ComicBook.com (seen in the video above), Daniels opened up about his final outing as C-3PO and what fans might expect.

“The bow is the image of always used,” Daniels said, implying that The Rise of Skywalker ties up all of the story threads into one nice final picture. Still, it might not really be the end: “It’s very interesting how tendrils, how little strands can eventually be picked up, it’s become a paradigm of the entertainment industry but that’s not to say it happens here.”

Director J.J. Abrams echoed a similar sentiment about the finale. I” think the only way to have it not have any [loose ends] is if everyone dies,” he said. “Like you know, you have to assume that there’s gonna be some life that continues you know, beyond it and my favorite endings I’m sure all of our favorite endings do that on some level. But this was a huge challenge from the beginning. We knew this was gonna be really a hard one and it was and so working on this, the the ending of nine movies. We wanted it to feel like people were getting something that was worthy of their time that they were, there was a continuum. From the prior eight, you know, movies, eight chapters and to feel like there was something at the end that was, you know, were still surprised and there was you know. But mostly it was moving, it made you feel something.”

Though The Rise of Skywalker marks the end of the 40-year-old journey, Daniels realizes there will never truly be an end to Star Wars for him. “There will never be life after Star Wars because Star Wars will continue in some form or other for the rest of my life, I know that, and well into the future after I’m gone. So, one element has moved away, I am quite ready to do something else but I feel, the amazing thing, is this film is so good — and this is not just actor, ‘I love the director’ sort of thing — this is a very fine ending so I’m proud of it.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.