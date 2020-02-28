Star Wars Reveals SPOILER Also Got Frozen in Carbonite

One of the most iconic scenes of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is when Han Solo gets frozen in carbonite, not only for the emotional exchange between Han and Leia in the moments leading up to the freezing, but also the visage of Han encased in the material being a significant piece of iconography in the franchise. Despite the smuggler being intrinsically linked with the concept of carbonite, the latest issue of Star Wars confirms that Han wasn’t the only one to endure the procedure, with the Empire learning just how effective a process it would be for transporting prisoners.

In the issue, Luke, Leia, and Lando all return to Cloud City to take care of unfinished business, as they each have their own objectives to accomplish before moving on to locating Han Solo. Leia’s objective involves learning more about the carbonite process, only to be intercepted by Imperial stormtroopers. The decision is made by superiors that, instead of interrogating Leia there, they will freeze her in carbonite for transport.

A character being frozen in carbonite might not be a major component of the overall Skywalker Saga, but for 40 years, Han has been the character fans most often think of when the concept is brought up, with Leia’s capture and subsequent freezing coming as a major surprise to readers.

For some Star Wars fans, the only pertinent pieces of lore are live-action films, but the comic medium has a long history with the franchise. Ahead of the original film’s debut in 1977, a comic-book adaptation debuted, as George Lucas knew the story would appeal to that demographic. Additionally, when the original trilogy concluded in 1983, comic books delivered the continued adventures of not only familiar heroes, but all-new creations.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm, fans were excited not only because this meant more movies and TV series would be on the way, but with Disney’s ownership of Marvel Comics, this meant all-new titles would debut. The purchase also coincided with the directive from Lucasfilm that the only canonical adventures would be the six live-action films and the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which allowed any new comic book to officially create a new canon for the entire franchise.

Star Wars #3 is on sale now.

