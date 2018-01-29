Mark Hamill Congratulates The Late Carrie Fisher On Grammy Win

Carrie Fisher’s abilities knew no bounds, having earned herself a posthumous Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album this weekend. Fisher’s fictional Skywalker sibling took to Twitter to congratulate the actress, reminding his followers that the actress may be gone but she is far from forgotten.

Hamill shared the news that Fisher won for her audiobook The Princess Diarist, which was composed of her own personal chronicling of her time filming Star Wars, while adding the caption, “CONGRATULATIONS to my #GRAMMY-winning #SpaceSis!!! #AlwaysWithUs #AlwaysAWinner #CarrieOnFOREVER.”

The actor wasn’t the only one to share praise of Fisher, as her daughter, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself as a child with Fisher.

“Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together,” Lourd captioned the photo. “I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca-Colas and warm e-cigs. I’m beyond proud.”

Fisher faced formidable competition, as she was nominated alongside Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo for Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, Neil deGrasse Tyson for Astrophysics For People in a Hurry, Bruce Springsteen for Born to Run and Shelly Peiken for Confessions of a Serial Songwriter.

This was the actress’ second nomination, having previously been nominated for narrating her 2009 memoir Wishful Drinking.

Last fall, Fisher earned herself a nomination for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role on the Amazon Original Series Catastrophe.

The Last Jedi, sadly, became the actress’ final appearance as Leia Organa, which brought with it one of the character’s biggest moments.

In Return of the Jedi, audiences discovered that Luke and Leia were long-lost siblings, which included the implication that Leia also had latent Force abilities. In The Last Jedi, we saw those on display when Leia managed to fly through zero-gravity to return to her ship after an attack.

“I liked the idea it would be an instinctual thing. This would be more like stories you hear about parents of toddlers who get caught under cars and they get Hulk strength and lift the car up,” writer/director Rian Johnson shared with Entertainment Weekly. “It would be something in these final moments to show that she’s not done with the fight. And like a drowning person pulling herself back, that’s how it manifests itself for the first time in her.”

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

