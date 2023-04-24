Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Getting Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on May the 4th

Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher is getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the honors will be done on May 4th, aka Star Wars Day. The announcement was made on the Hollywood Walk of Fame official website – you can check out some quotes and excerpts from the announcement, below:

"Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her 'Star Wars' co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, adding: "I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!"

Carrie Fisher died in the final days of 2016, days after she suffered a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fans have never stopped celebrating her legacy as an entertainer, writer, activist, and artist – and this star will give them a prime location to do so in.

WHO | HONOREE Carrie Fisher

EMCEE iHeartMedia personality and Walk of Famer Ellen K

GUEST SPEAKERS Speakers TBA – Billie Lourd will be accepting the star on behalf of her mother

WHAT Dedication of the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

WHEN Thursday, May 4, at 11:30 AM PT

WHERE 6840 Hollywood Boulevard near the El Capitan Theatre

WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com Actress Carrie Fisher will be honored posthumously by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on May 4th, 2023, with the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures. Fisher's star will be unveiled near the historic El Capitan Theatre, 6840 Hollywood Boulevard. ABOUT OUR HONOREE Actress, writer and daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher made her film debut in "Shampoo" and went on to become a cultural icon playing Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Since then, she graced the film screen in such hits as "When Harry Met Sally," "Hannah and Her Sisters" and "The Blues Brothers," to name a few. Her television credits include "Laverne & Shirley," "Sex and the City" and "30 Rock," for which she received an Emmy® nomination. Fisher's bestselling novel, "Postcards from the Edge," netted her the Los Angeles Pen Award for Best First Novel. Fisher penned the "Postcards" screenplay for the Oscar®-nominated film, starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. Three novels and two memoirs have followed: "Delusions of Grandma," "Surrender the Pink," "The Best Awful," "Wishful Drinking" and "Shockaholic." Fisher performed her one-woman stage version of "Wishful Drinking" on Broadway, which went on to be filmed for HBO and nominated for an Emmy® Award.

