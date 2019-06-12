Star Wars: Game of Thrones Concept Artist Reveals He’s Working on Cassian Andor Prequel Series

Over the past decade, few TV series have garnered as much praise or excitement as HBO’s Game of Thrones, which came to an end earlier this year. Various members of the series’ cast and crew have gone on to join other high profile projects, like star Emilia Clarke starring in Solo: A Star Wars Story and co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss earning their own series of Star Wars films to develop. The latest member of the Game of Thrones crew to head to the galaxy far, far away is Kieran Belshaw, one of the series’ concept artists, who shared on his Instagram that he has joined the untitled Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series.

As confirmed by Star Wars News Net, Belshaw shared the above image of books about Rogue One, adding the caption, “Wow over 7000 followers, thanks to you all! I’m just starting work on a new tv series this week, getting some research in!! can you guess what it is?… very exciting! I’ll keep posting when I can!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The outlet also confirmed that a comment directly asked the artist if he was working on the series focusing on Cassian Andor, which Belshaw confirmed before ultimately deleting the post.

The series is described, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna shared in a statement when the series was announced. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

At Star Wars Celebration in April, Alan Tudyk confirmed he would also be returning to the saga to reprise his role as K-2SO.

“It’s a prequel, so it is a prequel. I love those guys, I do. I love those guys,” Tudyk previously shared with ComicBook.com. “Diego Luna is one of my favorite people on the planet. I know what they’re doing, and it’s very exciting. We talked about it.”

Stay tuned for details on the series, which will land on Disney+.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!