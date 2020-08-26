Star Wars Launching Celebration Store Online

✖

Star Wars Celebration was originally slated to be unfolding this weekend in Anaheim, California, but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the massive event being cancelled and postponed until 2022. Both San Diego Comic-Con and DC Comics pulled off online-only events this summer in lieu of actual conventions, and while nothing can replace the experience of attending a convention full of the world's most passionate Star Wars fans, Lucasfilm is taking to the internet to unload its merchandise that would normally only be available to those attending the event. Keeping that sense of exclusivity, any fans who had purchased a ticket to this year's event will get early access to all of the goods.

On Friday, August 28th at 12 p.m. ET, fans who had purchased a ticket for this year's Celebration, including those who asked for a full refund for their purchase, can head to StarWarsCelebration.com for access to the store. On Monday, August 31st at 12 p.m. ET, anyone can go to StarWarsCelebration.com to purchase the available merchandise. StarWars.com offered a glimpse at some of the collectibles that can be purchased this weekend, while also promising that even more items will be made available throughout the rest of the year.

A sampling of products can be seen below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Given the size and scope of Celebration and the number of guests and vendors it attracts, it's unclear how many other companies will be releasing their planned products online at some point, or if the event's cancellation back in June was early enough for those vendors to scrap their plans.

"At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests, and staff is always our number one priority," the event announced back in June. " Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration 2020. While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022."

The impact of the pandemic has been so severe that even Star Wars films have been delayed, with Lucasfilm currently having release dates in December of 2023, December of 2025, and December of 2027.

Head to StarWars.com for a full look at the merchandise.

Will you be picking up some items? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.