Star Wars Celebration 2022 Dates Revealed

Star Wars fans were delivered the disappointing news this week that this year's Star Wars Celebration would be scrapped in the interests of public safety as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, but along with that announcement from event organizers ReedPOP was the reveal that the next Celebration would be hosted in Anaheim on August 18-21, 2022. In the decades since the first Star Wars Celebration, the event has often taken multiple years off between festivities, but having the event in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 marks this delay as the longest wait since audiences were given the first entry into the sequel trilogy.

The very first Star Wars Celebration was held ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with subsequent conventions being held ahead of the releases of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Following the conclusion of the prequel trilogy, the event continued in popularity, though without a live-action film to build excitement for, it began being held on more erratic schedules.

As the convention circuits grew, Lucasfilm would bring their content to events like San Diego Comic-Con, but the popularity of Star Wars Celebration and the Disney-centric D23 Expo has seen the galaxy far, far away opt to debut information and exclusive video at the events they themselves organize and have the most to benefit from.

Part of what makes news of this year's event being cancelled disappointing is that we likely won't be getting any major announcements about the franchise in the near future, leaving fans to speculate about what could be the next big-screen adventure for the series.

As it currently stands, Lucasfilm has three secured release dates in December of 2022, December of 2024, and December of 2026. The studio has given no hints about what projects could secure those release dates, with the closest we've gotten to an update being Disney CEO Bob Iger previously hinting that a planned film from Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would secure the first of those release dates. With the pair having since parted ways with the studio, we have no hints at what project could be taking its place.

Lucasfilm has previously confirmed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi are developing films for the franchise, but no updates have been given on when fans can expect them to move forward.

