Star Wars Fans Are Wishing They Were at This Weekend's Cancelled Celebration
There are few more exciting events in the world of Star Wars than Star Wars Celebration, an event which brings together the biggest fans of the galaxy far, far away for an event sprawling over multiple days to praise the accomplishments of all corners of the franchise. Additionally, the event is typically timed to the release of highly anticipated projects, with Celebration in 2019 offering attendees the first look at the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as footage from The Mandalorian. This year's event was supposed to kick off today in Anaheim, California, though it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Back in March, the South by Southwest Film Festival was the first major entertainment event to reveal that it would be cancelled, with virtually every other event announcing their postponement or complete cancellation. When Lucasfilm announced that Celebration had been scrapped, it confirmed that the next event would be held in August of 2022, disappointing fans not only with the event not being held, but with the news that we'd have to wait two years for it to return. However, some fans are still holding out hope that Lucasfilm could surprise us with some exciting updates on the future of the franchise this weekend to make up for missing out on the event.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the planned Star Wars Celebration!
Not the Same
In a normal 2020, I was supposed to be at Star Wars celebration right now, and then from there drive to my house in Palm Springs, and sit by the pool and lounge.
Instead I'm sitting on my patio in my bathrobe, watching Clone Wars on my iPad.— Kyle McLain (@FarmboyinJapan) August 27, 2020
Dulling the Pain
Should be at @SW_Celebration right now. Sucks hope @starwars releases new mando trailer within next couple of days to take the sting away— HeartstopperJoinedDarkOrder (@HeartstopperDWF) August 27, 2020
Poor Substitute
was supposed to be at star wars celebration today and disneyland for star wars after dark tonight! but instead i’m going to work pic.twitter.com/5Pib7uBlLN— babs (@babsisnotsocial) August 27, 2020
Honoring the Experience
In honor of what would have been Star Wars Celebration, I'm going to stand for ten hours then sit on the floor, eat only one meal a day, and buy a bunch of things I don't need.— Darth Himbo (@zed_pm) August 27, 2020
Hurts
Happy “would-have-been” Star Wars Celebration day! To think that I’d be in California right now hurts, but let’s spend the weekend by supporting Fan Creators who are gracious enough to keep the Celebration spirit alive, be excellent to one another, and maybe cross fingers that 1/ pic.twitter.com/bl1KoSfiKs— Kyle B. (@LukesGreenSaber) August 27, 2020
Hayden Pop
Im@sad Star Wars celebration got cancelled cause if they did a Kenobi panel they would definitely bring out surprise guest HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN and he’d get the most heartwarming POP in convention history after announcing he’s reprising his role as the TRUE chosen one— Bert (@BrettGunna) August 27, 2020
Ouch
My phone sent me a reminder to use my Star Wars celebration ticket today. That hurt. 😫— Bryan Walter (@BryanWalter) August 27, 2020
Sad Beeps
My ReedPop ticket notification just popped up for Star Wars Celebration that would’ve started today in Anaheim...#StarWarsCelebration #StarWars pic.twitter.com/fTg8bTi06I— Drew Blood (@DrewSTinnin) August 27, 2020
Depressing Vacation
Today is my first day off from work for my "I should be at Star Wars Celebration right now" four day weekend. pic.twitter.com/VVsIRPnXbv— Jillian Marie (@jillyymariee) August 27, 2020
So Sad
So sad. Reedpop just gave me a calendar reminder for @starwars Celebration today and to make sure i can my ticket. :(— Mamba4Eva8/24 (@vader317) August 27, 2020
