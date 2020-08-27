Star Wars Fans Are Wishing They Were at This Weekend's Cancelled Celebration

There are few more exciting events in the world of Star Wars than Star Wars Celebration, an event which brings together the biggest fans of the galaxy far, far away for an event sprawling over multiple days to praise the accomplishments of all corners of the franchise. Additionally, the event is typically timed to the release of highly anticipated projects, with Celebration in 2019 offering attendees the first look at the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as footage from The Mandalorian. This year's event was supposed to kick off today in Anaheim, California, though it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March, the South by Southwest Film Festival was the first major entertainment event to reveal that it would be cancelled, with virtually every other event announcing their postponement or complete cancellation. When Lucasfilm announced that Celebration had been scrapped, it confirmed that the next event would be held in August of 2022, disappointing fans not only with the event not being held, but with the news that we'd have to wait two years for it to return. However, some fans are still holding out hope that Lucasfilm could surprise us with some exciting updates on the future of the franchise this weekend to make up for missing out on the event.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the planned Star Wars Celebration!