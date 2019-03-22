Star Wars Celebration Adds Hayden Christensen

Star Wars Celebration brings together not only the most passionate fans in the galaxy, but also amasses impressive talent to highlight the many magical moments the franchise has given us over the decades. This year’s Celebration take place in Chicago, Illinois, with most fans excited about the announcements which emphasize the franchise’s future, including Star Wars: Episode IX, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and various other projects. Luckily, fans who are looking towards the franchise’s past will have a lot to celebrate, as icons from the franchise will be in attendance, which includes Anakin Skywalker himself, Hayden Christensen.

The actor debuted as Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, reprising his role in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Devout fans of the franchise were initially apprehensive about the prequel films, as they had notable differences from the original trilogy, though the more time that passes, the more fans appreciate what the prequel films have to offer. Similarly, Christensen’s following has grown stronger in recent years, with his addition sure to excite fans headed to the convention.

Another star of the prequel films, Ewan Macgregor, has noticed a sizable shift in the perspective of the prequel films in recent years.

“Episode III was all green screen: they had us on green disks on a green floor with a green background, and a guy on the floor rotating us like chickens, as we lunged at each other with lightsabers,” McGregor shared with Vanity Fair. “What keeps you emotionally grounded is the other actor. Episode II, I was on my own, speaking to thin air. But this scene was harrowing for Obi-Wan. I lose Anakin, and we see the danger of what it might lead to in Episodes IV, V, and VI. For all my moaning about green screen, I did enjoy playing Obi-Wan and this link to Alec Guinness.”

He added, “George Lucas wanted to do something very different with the prequels. That’s why people felt cheated. It was upsetting when people would laugh and joke about it. Now, many years later, the prequels meant a lot to the generation that were kids then. So from smirking, cynical opinions, now I’m getting feedback from the kids they were made for. I’m really happy about that.”

Other Star Wars cast members heading to Celebration include Alan Tudyk, Billy Dee Williams, Ahmed Best, Peter Mayhew, as well as numerous stars from various animated series.

