Star Wars Celebration: Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor Make Surprise Appearance During Attack of the Clones Panel

✖

Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor surprised fans in attendance during the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Celebration panel at Star Wars Celebration. Hosted by Ahsoka Tano voice actress Ashley Eckstein, the panel commemorated the 2002 Star Wars film that introduced fans to a lightsaber-wielding Yoda, a coming-of-age Anakin Skywalker, a young Boba Fett, and his father Jango Fett. The Star Wars Universe is riding high these days, especially on Disney+, with several shows in various stages of development. On the day that Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on the streaming service, stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen were surprise guests for Attack of the Clones' 20th anniversary.

While posing a question to Temuera Morrison about choreographing the fight scenes with McGregor and Christensen, host Ashley Eckstein pondered how better it would be if the two actors were there to discuss it with them. Suddenly, McGregor and Christensen walked up from the side of the stage to greet the panel and wave to the delighted fans.

Ewan McGregor was up first, as he tried to recall his fight with Morrison's Jango Fett on the water planet Kamino. Morrison remembered how his stunt double ate a lot of biscuits on set while water dripped on his head off-screen. McGregor revealed that his stunt double on Attack of the Clones was Nash Edgerton, the brother of Joel Edgerton. An accomplished stunt performer, director and actor, Nash Edgerton also performed stunt work for McGregor on Moulin Rouge. The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor recounted a funny anecdote involving Morrison and Edgerton, while Hayden Christensen talked about the amount of training he undertook for his first Star Wars movie.

Christensen spoke of the actors being flown out to Australia for two months before filming began for what he called "Jedi training camp." The lightsaber training is where Hayden Christensen formed a tight bond with his costar, Ewan McGregor, as Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan, respectively.

Both actors will star in the Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Christensen recently addressed if he would be open to leading his own Star Wars spinoff as Darth Vader. "Yeah, I mean, absolutely," he told ET Canada. "I think this is a character that resonates in our culture in a very kind of profound way, and there's certainly more there to explore."

Christensen noted the Dark Lord of the Sith has headlined his own comic book series from Marvel Comics, with Darth Vader's story being told "in these other mediums" outside the episodic Star Wars saga.

He added, "I would love to get to continue my journey with him."

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.