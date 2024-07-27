Family Guy Season 23 First Look Released

Family Guy is now in the works on Season 23 of the series, and Fox has revealed the first look at its next wave of episodes as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend. Family Guy is now in the midst of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the long running animated series with Fox, and actually underwent a schedule change for the first time in nearly 20 years since it’s been back with the network. Then these changes continued, and now we won’t see Season 23 of the animated series until some time in 2025 rather than later this Fall.

Family Guy will be returning for Season 23 of the animated series next year with Fox, but is giving fans the first look at what to expect from the new season with a special clip shared as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend. This first look not only teases we’ll see a parody of Top Gun Maverick dubbed as “Fat Gun,” but also see the returns of characters like Hubert and some new additions such as a teenaged Giant Chicken. You can check out the first look clip for Family Guy Season 23 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Family Guy

Family Guy still has more to look forward to this year however as Seth MacFarlane announced that there are two holidays specials now in the works for the series with Hulu. They will be releasing some time later this year as Halloween and Christmas specials, but concrete release dats for them have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

Fox’s Animation Domination later this Fall will instead be headlined by The Simpsons, which is returning on Season 36 on September 8th, followed Bob’s Burgers Season 15 and the debut of its newest addition to the line up, Universal Basic Guys, on September 15th (where they will also be joined together with new episodes of The Great North), and then will be last filled in with Krapopolis Season 2 beginning on September 29th. So animation fans will still have quite a lot to enjoy with Fox this Fall.

If you wanted to catch up with all of the currently available episodes of Family Guy, you can find it now streaming with Hulu. Family Guy is teased as such, “Animated series ‘Family Guy’ features the adventures of the Griffin family. Endearingly ignorant Peter and his stay-at-home wife Lois reside in Quahog, R.I., and have three kids. Meg, the eldest child, is a social outcast, and teenage Chris is awkward and clueless when it comes to the opposite sex. The youngest, Stewie, is a genius baby bent on killing his mother and destroying the world. The talking dog, Brian, keeps Stewie in check while sipping martinis and sorting through his own life issues.”