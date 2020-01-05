Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Suffered a Hilarious Photo Fail with the Lord of the Rings Hobbits

Joonas Suotamo is the Finnish actor and former professional basketball player who took over as Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise once Peter Mayhew retired after Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Suotamo portrayed the beloved Wookiee in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks his first appearance in the franchise since Mayhew passed away. Suotamo has quickly become one of our favorite people on social media, sharing fun things from how to say “Baby Yoda” like a Wookiee to his hilarious “failed audition” to play Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor’s latest post is a wonderful jab at his height, which you need to be able to play the iconic Star Wars character. Suotamo stands tall at 6′ 11″, so it’s no surprise he had a little trouble when he encountered some Hobbits. The actor recently took to Twitter to share some photos of himself being too tall for the frame, including a hilarious shot of him with Lord of the Rings stars Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, and Billy Boyd.

It doesn’t seem to matter whether I’m in or out of costume… my head always seems to get cut off in photographs for some reason. #TooTallForPhotos #ChewieLife pic.twitter.com/lsmMOYB5fw — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 5, 2020

“It doesn’t seem to matter whether I’m in or out of costume… my head always seems to get cut off in photographs for some reason. #TooTallForPhotos #ChewieLife,” Suotamo wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“You make the hobbits…look like hobbits,” @EASwanson pointed out.

“Get a T-shirt with your own face on it. Tall problems, require silly solutions,” @whyyougotmybike suggested.

“Chewie and hobbitses…….precious,” @TrudyNord added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.