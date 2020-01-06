Star Wars’ Chewbacca Actor Concerned About One Line in The Mandalorian

Move over, Mark Hamill and John Boyega, because Joonas Suotamo is climbing the ranks as one of the most delightful Star Wars actors to have a social media presence. The Finnish actor and former professional basketball player took over as Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise once Peter Mayhew retired after Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Suotamo portrayed the beloved Wookiee in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and now Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and he’s clearly a big fan of the franchise. In fact, the actor has been posting about Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series, which premiered on Disney+ back in November. Previously, Suotamo revealed how to say “Baby Yoda” like a Wookiee, and now he’s pointing out an “offensive” line from the show.

I loved #TheMandalorian ‘s first season, but I dont know if I should be offended by this line 😂 Seriously though, it was incredibly fun to watch 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/unoKihen5U — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 4, 2020

“I loved #TheMandalorian ‘s first season, but I dont know if I should be offended by this line 😂 Seriously though, it was incredibly fun to watch 👍👍,” Suotamo joked.

However, there was some friendly clarification in the comments:

“@JoonasSuotamo Speaking for the Jawa Chief (and I literally did, having performed his voice), no offense intended. Or maybe there was, I dunno… Jawas are weird,” David Acord replied.

“I trust your interpretation 😀 (Great work, by the way!),” Suotamo wrote back.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere, and the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

