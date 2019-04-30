Star Wars: Fired Comics Writer Chuck Wendig Reveals Details of His Scrapped Darth Vader Book

Last fall, Marvel Comics revealed it would be debuting the series Star Wars: Shadow of Vader, a five-issue series from writer Chuck Wendig. Weeks later, the writer confirmed that he had been fired from the book due to tweets he posted on his personal account. Fans had wondered what would come of the series, with the announcement of a new five-issue series, Star Wars: Vader – Dark Visions, leading fans to wonder if this would be the same concept as the previous book, though reimagined. With the third issue of that series now on sale, Wendig shared details of one of the issues of his series, which bears a striking resemblance to the latest issue.

Apropos of absolutely nothing, my issue three of SHADOW OF VADER was about a toxic fanboy (a morgue attendant on the Death Star) who became obsessed with Vader. (And it didn’t end well for him. Er, obviously.) I thought it was good and I’m sorry you won’t see it! Onward we go. pic.twitter.com/kFCb2nQ2Ia — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) April 24, 2019

“Apropos of absolutely nothing, my issue three of SHADOW OF VADER was about a toxic fanboy (a morgue attendant on the Death Star) who became obsessed with Vader,” the writer shared. “(And it didn’t end well for him. Er, obviously.) I thought it was good and I’m sorry you won’t see it! Onward we go.”

This tweet coincided with the release of an issue about a female medic aboard the Death Star who became obsessed with Vader, yet this character’s obsession evolved into romantic feelings. Following the posting of the original message, Wendig earned a lot of attention, leading him to clarify that he wasn’t implying that a writer copied his work, while also pointing out that the story he wrote was Marvel’s property regardless.

“Brief update to this: I see some news indicating I’m gently suggesting this copied my plotline,” Wendig posted. “No suggestion like that from me — I’m assuming it was just similar thinking and narrative extrapolation from that point forward. I was just noting the idea for the issue I’d written. (Further, I don’t own the material anyway! They could literally reprint my story without a lick of credit in my direction because that’s often how work-for-hire can go.)”

StarWars.com described the series, “The fallen Jedi has been a symbol of power, a villainous commander, and a Sith warrior. But in 2019, a new limited comic series explores a side of Vader that neither fans nor the galaxy haveever seen before.

“Writer Dennis Hopeless (Cloak and Dagger, Jean Grey), invites you to experience all-new twisted adventures of the Dark Lord with artist Paolo Villanelli (Star Wars: Lando Double or Nothing, Star Wars: Rogue One Adaptation) taking on issue #1 and break-out artist Brian Level (Thanos Legacy, Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows) joining for issue #2, Star Wars: Vader — Dark Visions will take readers to the darkest parts of the galaxy — places where the mysterious anti-hero known as Darth Vader can be someone’s greatest fear and even…someone’s greatest hope!

“The limited series begins with a story that will shed a new light on the many sides of the galaxy’s greatest villain.”

