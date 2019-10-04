Marvel Confirms Star Wars Relaunch in January

Fans learned earlier this year that Marvel Comics‘ Star Wars series would be coming to an end this November, with Lucasfilm confirming at a panel during New York Comic Con that the series won’t be gone for long, as it will return in January of 2020 with an all-new creative team and story. The current storyline, which launched in 2015, takes place between the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with the new book set to take place between Empire and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Charles Soule serves as the writer while the art will be handled by Jesús Saiz.

Per press release, “In the wake of the events following The Empire Strikes Back, it is a dark time for the heroes of the Rebellion. The Rebel fleet…scattered following a disastrous defeat at the Battle of Hoth. Han Solo…lost to the bounty hunter, Boba Fett, after being frozen in carbonite. And after being lured into a trap on Cloud City and bested in a vicious lightsaber duel against the evil Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker…learned the horrible truth about his past. Vader did not kill Luke’s father Anakin–Vader is Luke’s father! Now, after narrowly escaping the dark lord’s clutches, and wounded and reeling from the revelation, Luke, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, the Wookiee Chewbacca and the droids C-3PO and R2-D2 must fight their way back to the Rebel Alliance—for the fate of the entire galaxy is at stake! After so many losses is victory still possible? But, what Leia, Luke and their ragtag band of freedom fighters do not realize is that they have only traded one Imperial trap for another! Enter the cunning and vengeful Imperial Commander Zahra, at the helm of the Tarkin’s Will!”

In December, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will land in theaters, concluding the Skywalker Saga definitively. The timing of that film’s release and Star Wars coming to an end led to speculation that the book’s relaunch would focus on all-new characters, though that’s clearly not the case. However, with the current title focusing on Luke, Leia, and Han, and with Han being encased in Carbonite in the new series, it’s unclear if we can expect this new iteration to last another 75 issues.

Also in December, the one-shot Star Wars: Empire Ascendant is set to serve as an epilogue to the Star Wars series, in addition to concluding the journeys of characters Doctor Aphra and Valance from their respective series.

Stay tuned for details on the new Star Wars, which lands in January.

