Star Wars Comic Writer Confirms He Knew About the Snoke Twist In Advance

Compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where films and television shows are in a separate universe from the comics world, the Star Wars side has comics, novels, and video games that are all in-canon with the Star Wars mythos. Because of this, those on the comics side of things are aware of what’s about to help in the movies — at least to an extent. Spoilers up ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

In The Rise of Skywalker, fans were quick to find out Supreme Leader Snoke wasn’t technically a real person, per se. Rather, the character — and a bunch of clones, for that matter — were constructed by Emperor Palpatine. It was a rather large revelation early on in the movie that explained some of the larger loose ends of the sequel trilogy and according to Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren writer Charles Soule, he knew about it all well in advance.

Yes. I knew it when I wrote it. — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) January 11, 2020

The Rise of Kylo Ren is a comic mini-series from Marvel that deals with the character’s formative years and his transformation from Ben Solo into a loyalist of the First Order. The third issue in the series is due out in February and it’s full solicitation can be found me.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF KYLO REN #3 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by STEFANO LANDINI

BEN SOLO, KNIGHT OF REN?

• Soon, BEN SOLO’S path will end in a place of fire and blood, and a shadow will rise to take his place. He is with the KNIGHTS OF REN now, and they will welcome him, if he can pay their price.

• But before that destiny is fulfilled, a battle must be fought at an ancient JEDI Outpost on the planet ELPHRODA – between Ben and those who know what he could have been… and fear what he might become.

• Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering. Everyone here is afraid – Ben Solo most of all!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.