Star Wars Confirms the Other Knights of Ren Have Names

With each passing day, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker becomes a bit more clear. Kylo Ren’s role in the end of this trilogy is something hotly debated among fans, and now we have some more details around some of the other Knights of Ren. It appears that someone with knowledge of the movie’s story answered some fan questions on Twitter about the group.

Pablo Hidalgo is a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, and that makes him a source who can be trusted about these topics. The Story Group helps determine the canon across all mediums, including games, books, comics, shows, and movies. Even the toys fall under them, which makes perfect sense that he would know each of the Knights of Ren would have individual names.

Hidalgo even clarified that each of the Knights didn’t have names on the toy packages because of how far the lead-in time is for creating these toys. Companies have to finalize designs of not only the figures, but packaging a long time in advance, so they might have been nailing down some details. Also, an added benefit would be the limiting of possible spoilers months out from the film’s release.

If anything is for sure, Kylo Ren‘s profile will increase in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. J.J. Abrams obviously has had a chance to work extensively around the character back in The Force Awakens. The director had a chance to talk about the complicated side of Kylo Ren at D23. MTV News got Abrams’ attention and asked if Kylo Ren could possibly be redeemed. Obviously, Abrams can’t say a ton, but told the interviewer that Adam Driver is going to be a treat in this movie.

“I will say that with an actor like Adam Driver, you can never limit what that man can do. I will say, without talking about redemption or not, that he is mind-blowing in this. He’s brought a whole other level to this, so I can’t wait to see what happens with him,” Abrams elaborated.

Kylo Ren and Rey have been on a collision course since The Force Awakens. Things will escalate even further in The Rise of Skywalker if the promotional material is to be belived. Still, fans don’t know a ton about the Knights of Ren, and this will be a great opportunity to flesh things out a bit before wrapping up the trilogy. December will be very interesting for Kylo Ren and the Dark Side in general.

