Star Wars: Scum and Villainy Cantina Hosting 24-Hour Livestream for May the 4th

Star Wars Day is right around the corner! There's a lot to look forward to on May 4th this year despite the fact that fans of the franchise are mostly stuck at home. Not only will the series finale of Clone Wars air, but Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is also premiering on Disney+. In addition to the fun stuff you can watch on the streaming service, there's also an event being hosted by Scum & Villainy Cantina, which is located in Los Angeles. According to Nerdist, the "friendly neighborhood geek bar" is celebrating Star Wars Day with a 24-hour livestream.

“Scum & Villainy Cantina has put together an event to connect you with your Star Wars fandom family all day long. And we mean all day. Scum & Villainy will host a 24-hour livestream to celebrate Star Wars with all of you and a ton of special guests. They would be honored if you would join them,” Nerdist writes. The event is set to feature Kevin Smith, Leonard Maltin, Greg Grunberg, and more. You can check out the official poster below:

(Photo: Scum & Villainy)

J.C. Reifenberg, the owner of Scum & Villainy Cantina, said the following to Nerdist: “May the 4th is a day that grew from a clever pun to become the biggest nerd holiday of them all. Everyone is a Star Wars fan on May the 4th, the same way that everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. With social distancing rules in place and people not able to gather outside of their homes, we wanted to create a place for fans to gather virtually, connect to other fans, and hopefully see something new and entertaining in the spirit of the holiday—for fans, by fans.” You can check out the full schedule below:

12:00 am: Welcome to the Livestream

1:00 am: A Certain Point of View Debate Show with James Arnold Taylor

2:00 am: Super Star Wars Super Nintendo Playthrough with Commentary

3:00 am: An Interview with Richard Edlund

4:00 am: TBA

5:00 am: Fan Films and Creators – Troops, Han Solo – A Smuggler’s Trade, Kenobi with Kevin Rubio and Jamie Costa

6:00 am: Starwoids Documentary

7:00 am: LiningUp TV

8:00 am: Interview with John Dykstra, special effects pioneer

9:00 am: Greg Grunberg Highlights the Passion of Star Wars Fans

10:00 am: Star Wars and Lord of the Rings Crossovers with Cliff Broadway and Sala Baker

11:00 am: Fair Use Under the Galactic Empire: Cory Doctorow, The Sucklord, Dennis Przywara, Justin Sewell

11:30 am: Leonard Maltin

12:00 pm: James Arnold Taylor Retrospective with the Cast of The Clone Wars and More!

1:00 pm: Sideshow Collectibles

2:00 pm: Geeki Tiki

2:30 pm: Steve Sansweet and Rancho Obi-Wan

3:00 pm: Todd Stashwick, Steele Saunders, and J.C. Reifenberg Watch A New Hope

5:00 pm: Kyle Newman, Sam Witwer, and Jen Muro on the Star Wars Prequels

6:00 pm: Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin watch The Empire Strikes Back

9:00 pm: Star Wars Live Online Trivia

11:00pm: Mega64 Live!

Will you be tuning in to Scum & Villainy's livestream? Tell us in the comments!

