Disney+ Releases New Mandalorian Disney Gallery Trailer

On this year's celebration of the annual Star Wars Day, fans are going to get the chance to spend a little more time with The Mandalorian. The highly-anticipated second season Star Wars: The Mandalorian doesn't arrive until the fall, but Disney+ is debuting a new series on May 4th that goes behind-the-scenes of the hit show with creator Jon Favreau. Each episode will feature never-before-seen footage, interviews, and a deeper peek inside the world that was built for The Mandalorian. On Thursday morning, the first trailer for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian was revealed.

Joining Jon Favreau for round table discussions about the making of the series are series stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers, as well as executive producer Dave Filoni and directors Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa.

The first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian arrives on Monday, May 4th, alongside the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Going forward, there will be a new episode of Disney Gallery released every Friday, diving deeper into the production of the already classic series.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

According to a press release from Disney and Lucasfilm, topics covered in the first season of Disney Gallery include "the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas' Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series' groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show's practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy."

At this point, The Mandalorian is the only show that has been revealed to get the Disney Gallery docuseries treatment. However, if the format is successful, it seems like more Gallery projects could be on the way sometime in the future.

What do you think of the first trailer for Disney Gallery? Are you looking forward to seeing what went into the making of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments!

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on Friday, May 4th.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.