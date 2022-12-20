Every Star Wars Project Coming to Disney+ in 2023

There's a lot of unknowns for the big-screen future of the galaxy far, far away, but Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward on the small screen in 2023, with a number of series set to debut or return to Disney+ next year. While there's only two series with confirmed release dates, a number of other series are expected to be unleashed on the platform in the coming year, with more details expected to be unveiled in the near future. Additionally, there are projects like Star Wars: Lando and Star Wars: A Droid Story that were announced back in 2020 that we could be getting details about in the new year. Between Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the debut of Star Wars: Ahsoka, fans have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the adventures that will land on the streamer next year. Check out all of the Star Wars projects coming to Disney+ next year below and new details about the various series from Disney.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 - January 4, 2023 When the new season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. prevnext

The Mandalorian Season 3 - March 2, 2023 The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. prevnext

Star Wars: Ahsoka Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. prevnext

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - 2023 TBA Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, set in the New Republic era, is about a group of kids lost in the Star Wars

galaxy trying to find their way home. prevnext

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 - 2023 TBA Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series featuring celebratory expressions of Star Wars storytelling. Seven Japanese anime studios brought their unique talents and perspective to Star Wars: Visions - Volume 1. Launching in 2023, Volume 2 will feature stories from creative teams from Chile, France, Japan, India, Ireland, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, the U.K., and the U.S. to showcase the incredible animation happening across each country and culture, through the mythos of Star Wars. prevnext

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - 2023 TBA The first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers, early grade schoolers, and their families, these original stories will follow Younglings as they are swept off into adventures, and start their journeys on the path to becoming Jedi Knights, learning valuable skills for our galaxy and the galaxy far, far away. The Jedi-in-training will tackle topics of compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. prevnext