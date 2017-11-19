Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Planet Revealed

When Disney announced new Star Wars-themed expansions to their theme parks, fans started speculating how the location played into the galaxy far, far away.

The company just announced the name of the planet that will be featured at their Disneyland and Walt Disney World versions of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Batuu.

Disney described the new location as follows:

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space.

“It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

The name of the planet was revealed as part of a surprise addition to the Star Tours ride at both parks, giving park goers the exclusive reveal of the new location.

Batuu isn’t a location that’s been previously shown in the movies, so there is a lot of story potential in the future. How it will play out in Disneyland, Disney World, or in other Star Wars canon remains to be seen.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in early 2019 at both Disney theme parks.