New Issue of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Features Homage to Iconic Han and Leia Moment

While many of the events of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra have explored uncharted corners of the galaxy far, far away, a recent issue of the series saw a tribute to one of the most memorable exchanges in the whole franchise. In the three years since the comic series from Marvel debuted, fans have grown strong feelings for the rogue archaeologist, with Aphra becoming one of the most beloved new characters introduced since Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm. The series itself might not often overlap with the main characters of the rest of the saga, but the specificity of this homage was too obvious to ignore.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #35

Aphra has mostly gone on her own solo adventures, though her strongest connection would be to Magna Tolvan, a former Imperial officer who has now become the latest recruit of the Rebel Alliance. During a recent meeting between Aphra and Tolvan, they were interrupted by the Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan, resulting in a recreation of a moment seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

The tribute offers a slight twist on the exchange, with Tolvan saying, “I love you, Doctor Aphra,” earning an “I know” from Aphra, though it’s quickly followed up with, “I hate you, Doctor Aphra.” The next sequence sees Aphra offering up another “I know.”

In The Empire Strikes Back, right before Han Solo is frozen in carbonite, Leia professes, “I love you,” earning the iconic response, “I know.” Making the moment more memorable in the film is the behind-the-scenes development of the sequence between Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, as the latter was responsible for creating the line.

The sequel was written by Lawrence Kasdan and directed by Irvin Kershner, with the director famously making tweaks to the script along the way. The original script for the scene required Ford to reciprocate those loving feelings, yet the actor and Kershner didn’t feel as though confessing his love would have been organic for the character. Instead, it was Ford who suggested the now-iconic “I know,” claiming it would be much more authentic for the character.

Clearly, Ford’s instincts were correct, as the sequence is one of the most memorable in the entire franchise.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #35 is on shelves now.

