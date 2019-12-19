Star Wars Actor Domhnall Gleeson Wishes We Learned More About General Hux

✖

Domhnall Gleeson has been busy promoting his new show, Frank of Ireland, which premiered on Amazon Prime this weekend. While doing press for the show, Gleeson answered some questions about his time playing General Hux in the Star Wars sequels. During a recent interview with Collider, Gleeson admitted he wished that we had learned more about his villainous character.

"I found something new out about him on every movie because not only did he change, but his circumstances changed," Gleeson explained. "He always surprised me. Rian [Johnson] had this mad version of him that I wasn't expecting for the second episode, which I absolutely loved. And then, similarly with J.J. [Abrams], there was a whole other aspect to his character in the third one that was super interesting and I never would have seen it coming. There's loads there, but unfortunately, spoiler, he’s dead as a doornail. I’m not sure that there’s much room to investigate him further."

Hux may be dead, but Gleeson recently told ComicBook.com that he'd be open to returning as the character if the story was right. After all, Star Wars is a franchise known for making prequels.

"A couple people have asked because there is so much stuff happening in the Star Wars universe, but it’s always about if the story’s good. I’m up for anything if the story’s good, you know? So yeah, bring it on, if so, and if not, I think I did plenty. Three movies is a lot," Gleeson shared.

Last year, Gleeson was speaking with IndieWire and admitted he wished Hux had a bigger role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. "It would’ve been nice to stick around a little bit longer, for sure," Gleeson shared. "It would’ve been nice to see the spy thing play out a little bit, but J.J. [Abrams] knows what he’s doing, and I heard a kind of gasp in the cinema when it happened, so I guess he was right."

"The film is what the film needed to be, I think," Gleeson noted. "There’s always stuff that you would like to see more of, but you can’t have a 17-hour film, I’ve been told. Apparently, that’s not allowed, so I was happy with what was there."

The Star Wars sequels are currently available to watch on Disney+, and you can catch Gleeson and his brother, Brian Gleeson, in Frank of Ireland on Amazon Prime.